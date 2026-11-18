Springbok players Wilco Louw and Grant Williams refused to discuss Rassie Erasmus' suspension during Wednesday's media event. The duo focused exclusively on scrum preparation ahead of the Test match against Ireland.

Springbok players Wilco Louw and Grant Williams faced a strict media blackout regarding Rassie Erasmus' six-match suspension during a press conference on Wednesday. South Africa's press officer explicitly barred journalists from asking about the coach's disciplinary action or the controversial Sam Prendergast tackle that triggered the incident. Reporters were directed away from the ongoing controversy surrounding the coaching staff to focus solely on rugby-related topics for the upcoming match.

Media Restrictions Prevent Questions About Coach Suspension

The Springbok press officer informed assembled Irish media that the players put forward for interview would not field questions about Rassie Erasmus' six-match suspension. The ban also extended to the Sam Prendergast tackle which provoked the coach's offending comments on Monday. Early efforts to ask Wilco Louw and Grant Williams if their side's preparation for Saturday's Test against Ireland had been affected by the week's controversy were rebuffed.

Also read Rassie Erasmus banned for six international matches over match official comments

Both players declined to answer whether the situation had further united them as a squad before they could provide any response. The Springboks' press officer implored journalists to ask about rugby, ensuring the conversation remained strictly focused on athletic performance. This directive forced the media to abandon their inquiries into the disciplinary drama surrounding the South African coaching staff.

Players Emphasize Process and Scrum Battles Ahead of Clash

After tighthead Louw and scrum-half Williams extended no shortage of platitudes to Ireland, they stuck firmly on message regarding their own team's process ahead of Saturday's encounter at the Aviva Stadium. Williams, who kept his answers particularly brief, described opposite number Jamison Gibson-Park as up there with Dupont. He expressed his belief that the Leinster man is probably the key to how Ireland play.

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Grant Williams deferred mostly to Louw, who peered ahead to Saturday's scrum battle, 12 months on from the Boks' humiliation of Ireland at the same set-piece. The Bulls tighthead, 32, stressed that he had equally come out on the wrong side of scrum battles against Leinster. He noted that sometimes you dish out and sometimes you have to take some in the physical nature of the sport.

Strategic Focus on Irish Scrum Improvement and Team Standards

Wilco Louw stated that the Springboks are obviously focussing on themselves and have their own standards where they judge themselves on. He acknowledged that Ireland's scrum has definitely improved, like they saw this weekend against Fiji. Louw claimed that Ireland has just shown that they are a country that can scrum and are a proper team with significant physical presence.

The South African player emphasized that Ireland is a really good rugby nation and that playing against them is never easy. He described them as a massive pack with proper scrummagers and some boys that can carry the ball. Louw characterized them as a very explosive pack that requires intense preparation from the Springbok side.

Preparation for Upcoming Aviva Stadium Encounter Against Ireland

Grant Williams and Wilco Louw spoke with media on Wednesday ahead of the critical match. They reiterated that it is always a big challenge playing against Ireland as they prepare for the upcoming fixture. The Springboks acknowledged that Ireland's scrum has improved a lot and they are a proper team that poses a significant threat in the set-piece.

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The players expressed hope that they can be on the dominant side in the upcoming contest. They emphasized that it is a new and fresh game that requires complete readiness for what comes on Saturday. The Springboks remain focused on their internal standards rather than external distractions as they approach the Aviva Stadium encounter.