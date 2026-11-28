Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs overcome a 20-point deficit to defeat the Lakers 99-96. See who else advanced to the NBA Cup quarter-finals.

The San Antonio Spurs secured their spot in the NBA Cup quarter-finals on Friday with a dramatic 99-96 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. This win erased a 20-point deficit in the final period and allowed Portland to clinch their group, reshaping the Western Conference playoff picture. The Spurs advanced as a wild card on the final night of group play.

Spurs Overcome Lakers in Thrilling Finish

Victor Wembanyama was a dominant force for San Antonio, scoring 25 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. He also contributed two assists, four steals, and two blocked shots to anchor the defensive effort. Stephon Castle led the team with 26 points, hitting crucial three-pointers in the fourth quarter to maintain the lead. De'Aaron Fox and Wembanyama made clutch free throws in the final seconds to seal the win against Los Angeles.

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San Antonio struggled early, scoring just 38 points in the first half. However, they out-scored the Lakers 30-14 in the third quarter to turn the tide. The team showed resilience after trailing significantly. Castle noted that the squad is battle-tested and sticks together during tough moments.

Lakers Eliminated Despite Dončić Performance

Luka Dončić scored 31 points to lead the Lakers, but the team was eliminated from the in-season tournament. Los Angeles could not hold off the Spurs comeback despite strong individual efforts. The defeat ends their run in the group stage, while San Antonio continues in the knockout rounds.

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Dončić was involved in a tense exchange with a fan as he left the court. He tossed his wristband toward a woman without looking, then backtracked to retrieve it after she indicated she did not want it. A man next to her pushed him during the interaction. Dončić later stated he threw the band as usual and only went back after hearing the fan did not want it.

Philadelphia and Detroit Advance in East

In the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers cruised to an 111-87 victory over the Indiana Pacers. LeBron James scored 21 points with seven rebounds and six assists to lead the way. Joel Embiid added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers, who finished top of East group B. They never trailed, leading by as many as 32 points in the game.

The Detroit Pistons also advanced, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 113-98. Isaiah Joe scored 22 points off the bench to lead seven Pistons players in double figures. The Bucks led by 16 points early but could not maintain their advantage. The Pistons overcame the deficit to secure their quarter-final berth.

Atlanta Clinches Spot in Tight Contest

The Atlanta Hawks clinched East group C with an 87-86 victory over the Boston Celtics. Jalen Johnson scored 24 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 20 for the Hawks. They rallied from a 17-point first-half deficit to secure a fifth straight win. The game was tied at 83-83 with 1:10 remaining before Alexander-Walker hit the go-ahead basket.

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Johnson blocked a Jayson Tatum attempt in the lane to preserve the lead. The Celtics still advanced as a wild card despite the loss. The New York Knicks, last year's champions, were eliminated. They needed a win and help from other games but fell 108-105 to the Miami Heat after erasing a 23-point deficit.

Quarter-Final Matchups Set

The Spurs will face the Dallas Mavericks in the quarter-finals. The Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 113-109 to finish 4-0 in their group. The Trail Blazers will take on the Memphis Grizzlies, who defeated Minnesota 114-109 to eliminate the Timberwolves. Seven of the eight quarter-final berths were still undecided before Friday's games.

LeBron James emphasized the importance of the tournament, noting everyone understands the stakes. He won the inaugural edition with the Lakers in 2023. The 76ers reach the quarter-finals for the first time, joining the Pistons, Hawks, and Celtics in the East. The competition continues with high stakes for all remaining teams.