Spurs Advance to NBA Finals, Defeating Thunder in Game 7

The San Antonio Spurs have reached the NBA Finals after a hard-fought victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. Led by Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs will face the New York Knicks in the championship series, beginning on Wednesday.

The San Antonio Spurs , powered by superstar Victor Wembanyama , clinched a spot in the NBA Finals after defeating the defending champions, Oklahoma City Thunder , 111-103 in a thrilling Game 7 on Saturday.

The Spurs won the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals 4-3, setting up a championship showdown against the New York Knicks, which begins on Wednesday in San Antonio. Wembanyama, a dominant force throughout the series, was named the 2025-26 Western Conference Finals MVP, averaging an impressive 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game, while shooting 48.1% from the field and 40.0% from three-point range. He also earned the Earvin 'Magic' Johnson Trophy for his outstanding performance.

The Spurs, who last won the NBA title in 2014, will be seeking their sixth championship starting Wednesday, June 3 at 8:30pm/et on ABC. Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4 French center, scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the decisive game. Julian Champagnie contributed 20 points, including six three-pointers, and Stephon Castle added 16 points for the Spurs, who led for most of the game.

'We had a good team, a great team,' Champagnie said. 'We had to stay the course and play a good game. We were passing the ball, playing as a team. We come out here and play together.

' Wembanyama's teammates praised his leadership and teamwork, with Champagnie noting, 'He's just incredible. Everybody stepped up tonight.

' Wembanyama, emotional after reaching his first NBA Finals, said, 'Realising that some part of the childhood dream was going to come true' was his reaction at the finish. The Spurs' victory sets up an NBA Finals rematch of this season's NBA Cup final, which the Knicks won 124-113 in December.

'A lot of physicality, hit first, and rebounding' will be key against the Knicks, Champagnie said. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 35 points but ultimately fell short. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson praised his team's competitiveness, resolve, and execution in overcoming a more experienced Thunder squad. Wembanyama's two three-pointers in a 17-9 run to start the fourth quarter gave the Spurs a 97-86 lead with eight minutes remaining.

However, Wembanyama's fifth foul sent him to the bench, allowing the Thunder a glimmer of hope before the Spurs ultimately secured the victory





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