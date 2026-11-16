Spurs and Lakers Extend Winning Streaks in NBA

San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers both secure victories to maintain their dominant winning streaks, while LeBron James makes history with the 76ers in Sunday night's NBA action.

The San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers both extended their impressive winning streaks with crucial victories on Sunday, highlighting a competitive shift in the NBA standings. The Spurs defeated the Utah Jazz 110-102 to claim their 12th straight win, while the Lakers edged the Phoenix Suns 131-123 to reach eight consecutive victories. These results have placed both Texas-based teams near the top of the Western Conference, setting up a tight race for playoff positioning.

Spurs Overcome Jazz Late Rally

The San Antonio Spurs faced a stiff challenge from the Utah Jazz, who were struggling at the bottom of the Western Conference with only one win on the season. The Jazz threatened a major upset by taking a five-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. However, the Spurs responded with a decisive 16-4 run in the final three minutes to secure the victory and improve their record to 12-2.

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Dylan Harper led San Antonio scoring with 31 points, providing the offensive firepower needed to close out the game. French star Victor Wembanyama delivered a dominant two-way performance, recording 26 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks. The win keeps the Spurs neck-and-neck with the Lakers at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Luka Doncic Powers Lakers Past Suns

Los Angeles maintained their momentum with a wire-to-wire victory over the Phoenix Suns, largely driven by Luka Doncic. Doncic poured in 43 points and dished out nine assists, including five three-pointers, to lead the Lakers to their eighth straight win. This performance marked his seventh 40-point game of the season, accounting for 25 percent of all such performances in the NBA.

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The Lakers appeared to be in control after building a 31-point lead late in the third quarter. However, the Suns mounted a fierce comeback in the fourth quarter, closing the gap to just five points and outscoring Los Angeles 43-27 in the final frame. Despite the scare, the Lakers held on to improve their record to 12-2 in the Western Conference.

Doncic acknowledged the team's sloppy play in the fourth quarter, noting that they need to improve their execution. With Austin Reaves still sidelined due to injury, Quentin Grimes provided crucial scoring support with 22 points and five three-pointers. Collin Sexton added 16 points off the bench, while Walker Kessler finished with a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.

LeBron James Achieves Career Milestone

In the Eastern Conference, LeBron James moved into third place on the NBA all-time assists list during the Philadelphia 76ers 131-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers. James recorded 15 points and 11 assists in the win, helping the Sixers improve to an 11-3 record. He is now one assist ahead of Jason Kidd, who holds 12,091 career assists, and trails Chris Paul, who is second with 12,552.

John Stockton remains the all-time leader with 15,806 assists. James described the achievement as super humbling, emphasizing the significance of being linked with some of the greatest players in history. The Sixers remain half a game behind the Boston Celtics at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

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Other Key NBA Results

The Oklahoma City Thunder snapped their three-game losing streak with a 125-103 win at Sacramento, powered by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who scored 37 points. In other action, the Boston Celtics cruised to their sixth straight victory with a 131-94 rout of the Dallas Mavericks at the TD Garden. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 32 points, six rebounds, and six assists, improving the Celtics to an 11-2 record.

The New York Knicks improved to a 7-6 record with a hard-fought 112-108 overtime win against the Toronto Raptors. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson each contributed 28 points for the reigning NBA champions. These results underscore the competitive balance across both conferences as teams jockey for position in the standings.