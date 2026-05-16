Spurs Clinch NBA Western Conference Finals Berth, Pistons Stalwart in East

The San Antonio Spurs booked their ticket to the NBA Western Conference Finals with a 139-109 win over the Timberwolves on Friday, avenging a 3-2 loss in their semi-finals series. Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons stayed alive in the East with a 115-94 victory over the Cavaliers in their Eastern Conference semi-final series.

THE SAN ANTONIO Spurs booked their ticket to the NBA Western Conference Finals with an emphatic 139-109 win over the Timberwolves on Friday, as the resilient Detroit Pistons stayed alive in the East by defeating Cleveland.

The Spurs arrived in Minnesota with a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven semi-finals, and led throughout a victory that sets up a tantalizing showdown series with the reigning champion and top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. It is the first time a revitalised San Antonio has reached the conference finals since 2017. While the Thunder are heavy favourites for another championship, the dangerous Spurs enjoyed a 4-1 record against Oklahoma City in the regular season.

Stephon Castle led Friday’s wire-to-wire win with 32 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 11-of-16 from the field, ably backed up by De’Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama, who added 21 and 19 apiece. The win was vindication for French superstar Wembanyama, who was ejected from game four for smashing an elbow into the throat of Minnesota’s Naz Reid, and was predictably targeted by the Timberwolves for the rest of the series





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