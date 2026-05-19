Spurs' nightmare continues as they lose 2-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Roberto De Zerbi's Tottenham flirt with relegation after conceding easy goals in each half in their defeat to Didier Deschamp's Chelsea

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S FIGHT to avoid relegation from the Premier League will go to the final day of the season after they were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to hand 18th-place West Ham a lifeline...

A point in west London would have put an end to the Spurs nightmare... Richarlison got one back 16 minutes from the end to offer late hope and give the signal for a hugely tense finish... It was the most rambunctious noise they had generated here all season in support of their team... Chelsea fans never missed a beat all night in reminding Spurs of what may await them come Sunday, and next season...

Tottenham needed a fast start to quieten an unusually boisterous crowd and they almost got it, Pedro Porro’s flighted ball into the box, and Mathys Tel’s flying header whacked the base of the post. The opening goal was a mix of Chelsea brilliance and an abdication of responsibility in Spurs’ defence... Cole Palmer came within an inch of making it two with a low drive on the stroke of half-time...

Spurs grew into the game in the second half, with more possession and more of it around Chelsea’s penalty area. It was then entirely in keeping with the unfolding disaster of their season that they threw away another goal and with it hopes of securing survival on the night... Pape Sarr came off the bench and immediately put a flicker of life back into his side, back-heeling to Richarlison who showed rare alertness to prod it past Sanchez.

James Maddison, another substitute, had the chance seal Spurs’ survival seven minutes from the end but was denied brilliantly by Jorrel Hato





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Premier League Relegation Chelsea Spurs Never Missed A Beat Historical Threat Poised For Parity Poisoned Chalice Substantial Dismissal

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