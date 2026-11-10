Spy Scandal Fails to Derailed Xi Jinping and Donald Trump Meeting in Shenzhen

Beijing dismissed US spy allegations against Jensen Huang as a political smear. The incident will not prevent Donald Trump and Xi Jinping from meeting in Shenzhen next week.

Allegations that an associate of Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang was working for Chinese intelligence services failed to derail planned diplomatic engagements between the United States and China. Beijing characterised the claims as a baseless political smear designed to damage Sino-American relations. Despite the controversy surrounding Huang, the upcoming summit in Shenzhen remains scheduled to proceed as planned.

Official Responses To Spy Allegations

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun reiterated the government position on Monday after Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair with the woman alleged to be a spy. Guo stated that the so-called Chinese spy narrative is pure speculation and a baseless smear. Chinese media coverage has remained relatively restrained compared to US reporting. Some commentators suggested that Jensen Huang, who is Taiwanese-born, is being targeted specifically because of his Chinese ethnicity.

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An editorial in the Global Times, which reflects official thinking, portrayed Huang as a victim of geopolitical tensions. The newspaper noted that Huang moved to the US when he was nine years old and is a US citizen. It argued that his Chinese heritage is being used to cast suspicion on ordinary business ties in an increasingly politicised environment. The editorial questioned whether American entrepreneurs with Chinese roots face extra scrutiny that their peers do not.

Diplomatic Ties Between Leaders And Executives

Jensen Huang has long served as a bridge between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping due to his high-level access in Washington, Beijing, and Taipei. He flew aboard Air Force One with Trump to Beijing last May. Huang and his wife also sat at the top table with the US and Chinese presidents at a state banquet for Xi at the White House in September. These close connections have historically facilitated backchannel communications between the two superpowers.

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Donald Trump indicated on Monday that there is no reason to change the plan for Huang to travel with him to the Philippines and China next week. Trump spoke about the allegations with Jensen Huang and expressed belief in his innocence. "I asked him that question: did you have any idea that she was a spy? He said I had no idea that she was a spy, and I really believe him," Trump told reporters. This public defence suggests that the personal relationship between the US president and the Nvidia chief remains intact.

Trade And Military Concerns At Summit

Export controls and advanced microchips are expected to be central topics when Donald Trump and Xi Jinping meet during the Asia-Pacific leaders' summit in Shenzhen. One allegation involves the woman Huang had an affair with allegedly working to circumvent US rules that forbid the export of Nvidia's most advanced microchips to China. China responded to ongoing trade tensions on Monday by extending its suspension of export controls on rare earths used in advanced manufacturing until January.

This extension aligns with Washington's suspension of some tariffs on China while trade talks continue. Vladimir Putin is expected to join Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Shenzhen for a trilateral meeting, although the three sides have not yet agreed on a formal agenda. Donald Trump repeated his wish to discuss nuclear disarmament during the summit. Beijing has previously ruled out such discussions, citing the significantly smaller size of its nuclear arsenal compared to Moscow or Washington.

China may be willing to assist with negotiations to end the war in Iran, though likely by offering a platform to facilitate a deal rather than actively mediating between the parties. The spy scandal emerged as the US Air Force shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina three years ago, which caused then secretary of state Tony Blinken to postpone a planned visit to Beijing. In contrast, both sides appear relatively relaxed about the current claims involving Jensen Huang. The summit represents a critical moment for maintaining stability in US-China relations amid ongoing technological and trade disputes.