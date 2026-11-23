St Eunan's GAA club has expressed profound disappointment and is seeking clarification after a disputed late equalising point from Scotstown's Kieran Hughes sent their Ulster senior club football semi-final to a penalty shootout, which Scotstown won 4-2.

St Eunan's GAA club has expressed profound disappointment and is seeking appropriate clarification following their controversial Ulster senior club football semi-final defeat to Scotstown. The Donegal side were beaten 4-2 on penalties after a 1-24 to 0-27 draw at Enniskillen's Brewster Park on Saturday night.

The game went to a shootout after a disputed late equalising point from Scotstown's Kieran Hughes. The free from Kieran Hughes pulled Scotstown level, and the Monaghan champions subsequently beat their Donegal counterparts in the penalty shoot-out. Replays of the free suggested the ball may have drifted wide of the post, but after consulting with his umpires, referee Kieran Eannetta awarded the point. The incident occurred at the very end of the match, and national video footage was later examined.

Also read Scotstown Edge St Eunan's in Ulster Club SFC Semi-Final Penalty Shootout

St Eunan's Club Issues Statement

St Eunan's issued a statement on social media on Monday night, saying: "St Eunan's GAA Club wishes to express its profound disappointment following Saturday evening's Ulster Senior Club Championship semi-final against Scotstown.

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" The club added: "While defeat is an inevitable part of sport, the circumstances surrounding the awarding of the late equalising score have left a deep sense of frustration and injustice among our players, management, members and supporters. " The statement continued: "Subsequent examination of available national video footage has raised serious questions about the decision. We fully recognise the pressures under which match officials operate and have respect for those who serve our games.

However, respect for officials must coexist with the right to seek clarity and accountability when decisions have such a significant bearing on major competitions.

Club Demands Clarity And Accountability

" St Eunan's said: "The strength of feeling since Saturday evening demonstrates that this is about more than the outcome of one football match. It is about fairness, transparency and maintaining confidence in the integrity of our games.

" The club confirmed: "St Eunan's GAA Club is seeking appropriate clarification from the relevant authorities and believes the circumstances surrounding this incident deserve proper consideration. " The club stressed: "We wish to make clear that this is not about personal criticism or diminishing the achievements of our opponents. It is about ensuring that legitimate concerns are heard and addressed.

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" It added: "Above all, our players and management deserve enormous credit for their commitment and the pride with which they represented St Eunan's, Letterkenny and Donegal throughout this campaign. " The statement concluded: "Disappointment is an inevitable part of sport. A lingering sense of injustice, however, deserves to be heard. Fairness, transparency and accountability are not unreasonable expectations.

Fairness And Transparency Are Fundamental

They are fundamental to the confidence and trust that underpin Gaelic games.

" Defending champions Scotstown are due to face Edendork in the Ulster final on 6 December. The controversy has sparked widespread debate about the decision and its impact on the outcome of the semi-final.