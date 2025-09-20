St Patrick's Athletic Teenager Sam Rooney Attracts Interest from European Clubs

St Patrick's Athletic's young forward Sam Rooney is being scouted by a number of European clubs, including Nottingham Forest and Sporting Lisbon. The 16-year-old has impressed with his goal-scoring ability and has already signed a professional contract.

St Patrick's Athletic 's young star, Sam Rooney , is attracting significant attention from a number of prominent football clubs across Europe, including Premier League side Nottingham Forest . The 16-year-old forward has recently visited Forest, where he had the opportunity to tour their facilities and train with the team.

While current Brexit regulations prevent him from moving to the UK until he turns 18, this constraint doesn't apply to clubs in other parts of the world, fueling interest from various sources. Among the interested parties are Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon, who are closely monitoring Rooney's progress. Additionally, Serie A side Atalanta are actively gathering scouting reports on the talented Irish youth international. Rooney's rise in the football world is nothing short of meteoric, and his performances have drawn the attention of scouts and analysts eager to see the next big thing in the sport. \Rooney joined St Patrick's Athletic in January 2023 and quickly made his mark, scoring an impressive 38 goals during their Under-15 League of Ireland title-winning campaign. This outstanding goal-scoring record underscored his natural talent and potential. The following April, he signed his first professional contract with the club, a moment he described as the proudest in his young career. This milestone marked a significant step in his development, solidifying his commitment to St Patrick's and providing him with the platform to further hone his skills. During his time at the club, Rooney has also gained valuable experience training with the first team, providing him with exposure to top-level football and allowing him to learn from experienced players. This experience has been invaluable for the player. \In a statement released at the time of signing his professional contract, Rooney expressed his gratitude to St Patrick's Athletic for believing in him and providing him with the opportunity to develop. He emphasized his enjoyment of his time at the club, highlighting the support he has received from his coaches and the learning experiences he has gained. He has emphasized his enjoyment of his time there, his coaches helping him and how much he has learned. He also spoke of the valuable experience gained through training with the first team, describing it as a challenging but rewarding opportunity to compete with top-quality players. He also highlighted the inspiration he draws from the success of other St Patrick's Academy graduates, who have gone on to achieve great things in the professional game. This motivates him to strive for similar accomplishments, as he attempts to reach the highest levels of European football. His ambition, combined with his skill, is what has attracted attention from some of Europe's biggest clubs. The interest in Rooney exemplifies the potential of young Irish talent and the global appeal of the beautiful game, as scouts from various leagues and countries actively seek out and nurture the next generation of stars





