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Stabbing in North Belfast Leaves One Man Hospitalized, One Arrested

Crime News

Stabbing in North Belfast Leaves One Man Hospitalized, One Arrested
StabbingBelfastPSNI
📆09/06/2026 00:11:00
📰IrishMirror
41 sec. here / 8 min. at publisher
📊News: 41% · Publisher: 98%

A serious stabbing incident occurred on Kinnaird Avenue in north Belfast late Monday night, resulting in one man being hospitalized with serious injuries and another taken into police custody. Police maintain a strong presence at the scene and are appealing for witnesses and any dash cam or CCTV footage.

A man has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing incident in north Belfast . A significant police presence remains at the scene with cordons established throughout the area.

An eyewitness told the Belfast Telegraph, "three men, one armed with a hurl, got the fella with the knife off the victim.

", reports A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police in north Belfast are currently in attendance at Kinnaird Avenue following the report of a stabbing incident shortly after 10.30pm on Monday 8th June. A man has been arrested in relation to the incident and is in police custody while a second man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

" Officers will remain in the area to conduct their enquiries and would ask anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area which could help with their investigation, to call them at Tennent Street on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1654 08/06/26

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IrishMirror /  🏆 4. in İE

Stabbing Belfast PSNI Hospital Arrest Kinnaird Avenue

 

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