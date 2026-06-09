Stabbing in North Belfast Leaves One Man Hospitalized, One Arrested

A serious stabbing incident occurred on Kinnaird Avenue in north Belfast late Monday night, resulting in one man being hospitalized with serious injuries and another taken into police custody. Police maintain a strong presence at the scene and are appealing for witnesses and any dash cam or CCTV footage.

A man has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing incident in north Belfast . A significant police presence remains at the scene with cordons established throughout the area.

An eyewitness told the Belfast Telegraph, "three men, one armed with a hurl, got the fella with the knife off the victim.

", reports A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police in north Belfast are currently in attendance at Kinnaird Avenue following the report of a stabbing incident shortly after 10.30pm on Monday 8th June. A man has been arrested in relation to the incident and is in police custody while a second man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

" Officers will remain in the area to conduct their enquiries and would ask anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area which could help with their investigation, to call them at Tennent Street on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1654 08/06/26





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stabbing Belfast PSNI Hospital Arrest Kinnaird Avenue

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Belfast in three days: black taxi sandwiches, beauty queues and a beacon of hopeFrom the Titanic museum and tours of the Troubles, to shops, markets and restaurants, Belfast promised to deliver a welcome break

Read more »

Kevin Kilbane: England’s Tuchel has made one glaring error in his World Cup squad selectionSome players are primed on how to slow the game down in sweltering conditions

Read more »

Man Arrested Over Fatal Stabbing Dies in Garda CustodyLee McDonnell, 34, arrested for bail breaches, dies in Dublin Garda station after becoming unresponsive. He was a suspect in the fatal stabbing of Thomas Griffin, who jumped into the Liffey after an attack. McDonnell had a long criminal record and was implicated in the gangland murder of Gary Carey.

Read more »

Kim Jong-un Tightens Grip on North Korea While Expanding Nuclear CapabilitiesNorth Korean leader Kim Jong-un used the pandemic, food shortages and sanctions to consolidate control, cracking down on informal markets and border smuggling while simultaneously advancing a new generation of missiles and nuclear forces capable of reaching regional foes and the US mainland.

Read more »