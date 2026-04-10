Star-Studded Line-up Announced for Friday's Late Late Show

Friday night's Late Late Show will feature a diverse lineup including actress Patsy Kensit, The Young Offenders stars Alex Murphy and Chris Walley, country singer Cliona Hagan, broadcaster Fergal Keane, and comedian Bernard O'Shea.

Friday night's Late Late Show promises an evening brimming with diverse guests and compelling conversations, ensuring a captivating viewing experience. The show, hosted by Patrick Kielty , will feature a star-studded line-up including actress Patsy Kensit , who will share insights from her recent pilgrimage across north-east England for the BBC's series Pilgrimage. Kensit's journey, covering 242 miles, led her to explore her faith and confront past traumas, culminating in a visit to Holy Island.

Viewers can also anticipate her thoughts on a potential return to Emmerdale, adding an extra layer of intrigue for fans of the soap opera. The episode will also welcome the stars of The Young Offenders, Alex Murphy and Chris Walley, who will reflect on their decade-long journey of portraying their beloved characters. They will discuss the enduring appeal of the show, highlighting its sharp wit, heartwarming narratives, and unique Irish charm that has captivated audiences. The segment will offer a glimpse into the actors' experiences growing up with their roles and the show's enduring success. \Adding to the entertainment, country singer Cliona Hagan will grace the stage with a performance of a Shania Twain classic. Following her musical performance, Hagan will make an announcement that holds the potential to significantly impact the life of one aspiring singer. This announcement is related to The Late Late Show Opening Act, a search for Ireland's newest country music star, set to premiere on the following Friday, April 17th. In a more serious turn, the show will feature award-winning broadcaster Fergal Keane, who will discuss his decision to retire from the BBC after a remarkable 37-year career in journalism. Keane will delve into the highs and lows of reporting from global conflict zones for nearly four decades. He will shed light on the personal toll this demanding work took on his mental health and the subsequent journey of recovery and reflection. The interview promises a candid and insightful look into the life of a seasoned journalist and the impact of his profession. The show will also be hosting comedian and broadcaster Bernard O’Shea. He is expected to discuss his family life in Limerick, his experiences as a 'house husband,' and his viral success on social media platforms. Viewers can expect a humorous and relatable perspective on modern family life and the world of online content creation. The show aims to provide a blend of entertainment and information, offering a range of perspectives and experiences. \The Late Late Show, with its mix of celebrity interviews, musical performances, and in-depth discussions, continues its tradition of providing engaging content for its audience. The diverse guest list guarantees a multifaceted viewing experience, with stories ranging from personal journeys of faith and recovery to the humorous realities of family life and the world of entertainment. This episode promises to be another memorable installment, with Kielty at the helm, facilitating conversations that will resonate with viewers of various interests. From the reflections of a seasoned journalist to the comedic observations of a popular broadcaster, the show caters to a broad audience, offering a mix of entertainment and thoughtful insights. With a musical performance to look forward to and an announcement that could change someone's life, the show maintains its reputation for offering variety and a platform for diverse voices and experiences. The Late Late Show's continued popularity lies in its ability to adapt and deliver a program that balances lighthearted moments with serious discussions, ensuring that it remains a fixture in the Irish entertainment landscape. The show also encourages viewers to engage with their preferred content sources, emphasizing how they can stay updated on the latest news and stories





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Late Late Show Patsy Kensit The Young Offenders Cliona Hagan Fergal Keane Bernard O'shea Patrick Kielty Emmerdale Pilgrimage Irish Entertainment

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