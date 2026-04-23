Star-Studded Line-Up Announced for This Friday's Late Late Show

Patrick Kielty will host Chris O’Dowd, Mel C, Ardal O’Hanlon, Dermot Bannon, and Anna Haugh on this week’s Late Late Show, promising a night of diverse and engaging conversations.

This Friday's edition of The Late Late Show promises a captivating evening of conversation and entertainment, boasting a truly impressive guest list hosted by Patrick Kielty .

The show will feature a diverse range of personalities from the worlds of comedy, music, acting, and culinary arts, each bringing unique stories and insights to share with the audience. Viewers can anticipate a comprehensive discussion with Chris O’Dowd, the talented Roscommon-born actor known for his roles in both comedic and dramatic productions. O’Dowd will delve into the various facets of his career, providing updates on his recent endeavors, notably his voice work in the animated film The Sheep Detectives.

Beyond his film work, he will also share details about an exciting new chapter in his artistic journey – his debut performance at the prestigious Gate Theatre in Dublin this summer, offering a glimpse into the preparation and anticipation surrounding this theatrical venture. The musical segment of the show will be headlined by the globally recognized pop icon, Mel C, also known as Melanie Chisholm of the Spice Girls.

Currently on the cusp of releasing her ninth studio album, Mel C will offer listeners a preview of her latest musical creations and discuss the evolution of her artistry over the years. However, her conversation won't be solely focused on her current work. She is expected to share personal anecdotes from her past, including a fascinating look back at her experiences as a raver during the vibrant 90s club scene.

In a surprising turn, she will also reveal how she unexpectedly found herself embracing the role of a DJ in her 40s, demonstrating her versatility and willingness to explore new creative avenues. Adding to the excitement, speculation is rife that Mel C might offer a subtle hint regarding the possibility of a Spice Girls reunion, particularly as the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough hit, Wannabe, approaches this summer, fueling hopes among fans worldwide.

Beyond the realms of music and film, the show will also welcome the esteemed Irish comedian and actor, Ardal O’Hanlon. O’Hanlon will be discussing his recent foray into the world of fiction with the release of his brand-new mystery novel. He will share the inspiration behind his decision to write a novel, detailing the creative process and the challenges of transitioning from stand-up comedy and acting to crafting a compelling narrative.

The conversation will also take a more personal turn as O’Hanlon reflects on the recent loss of his father, Rory O’Hanlon, and shares poignant memories of growing up in rural Ireland. He will trace his extraordinary career path, from his humble beginnings in Monaghan to his experiences living in Guadeloupe and his eventual return to Ireland, culminating in the celebration of a significant milestone birthday.

Adding another dimension to the show, renowned architect and television presenter Dermot Bannon will provide insights into his new series, Celebrity Super Spaces. This show offers viewers an exclusive peek inside the homes of some of Ireland’s most famous faces, including Aidan Gillen, Vogue Williams, Joanne McNally, and Andrew Porter, satisfying the public’s curiosity about how celebrities live.

Finally, the show will conclude with a culinary segment featuring Irish chef and restaurateur Anna Haugh. Haugh will discuss her recent appointment as a judge on the hugely popular MasterChef, sharing her experiences of joining such an iconic television series and explaining how she infuses her distinctive Irish flair into the competitive kitchen environment. The Late Late Show airs at 9:35pm on RTE One on Fridays





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Late Late Show Patrick Kielty Chris O’Dowd Mel C Ardal O’Hanlon Dermot Bannon Anna Haugh RTE One Celebrity Interviews

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