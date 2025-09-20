Stargazing Bonanza: Saturn and Venus to Illuminate Irish Skies This Weekend

Irish stargazers are in for a treat this weekend as Saturn reaches its closest point to Earth and Venus passes behind the Moon. Astronomy Ireland is setting up telescopes for public viewing of Saturn's rings, while Venus will be visible in daylight. A rare celestial spectacle awaits!

Stargazing enthusiasts across Ireland are in for an exciting celestial display this weekend as both Saturn and Venus grace the Irish skies. The majestic ringed planet Saturn reaches its closest point to Earth, promising a spectacular viewing opportunity throughout the night. Astronomy Ireland , the leading astronomy society, is preparing to set up giant telescopes to provide the public with an up-close and personal look at Saturn 's grandeur.

David Moore, Editor of the society's magazine and a prominent figure in Irish astronomy, emphasizes the rarity of this event. This year, Saturn's rings are nearly edge-on, a phenomenon that occurs only about every 15 years. This alignment offers a unique perspective for those viewing Saturn through a large telescope, providing an exceptionally rare visual treat. This close encounter offers a chance to see the planet’s features in unprecedented detail. The society’s outreach efforts highlight the transformative experience of observing Saturn through a telescope, which converts a mere bright dot in the night sky into a breathtaking globe, showcasing cloud belts, the iconic rings, and even up to six of its moons, which are otherwise invisible to the naked eye. Moore estimates that only a minuscule fraction of the world's population has ever witnessed Saturn, its rings, and its moons in such close proximity. He extends an invitation to all residents of Ireland, inviting them to become part of this exclusive group by participating in the weekend's events. \Adding to the celestial spectacle, the brilliantly luminous planet Venus is set to pass behind the Moon on Friday, providing another exciting viewing opportunity. This event occurs just after midday, making it visible even during daylight hours with the naked eye. Moore provides some helpful advice on how to spot this celestial dance. The key is to position yourself in the shadow of a building to shield your eyes from the direct sunlight. By looking to the right of the sun, at a distance equivalent to twice your handspan at arm’s length, the moon should be visible. Venus can then be seen on the left edge of the moon. Spectators should then witness Venus gradually disappear behind the Moon, over a period of about 30 seconds, as the lunar edge slowly obscures the planet. With the use of binoculars or a small telescope, the spectacle promises an incredibly rare and memorable visual experience, one that may never be replicated in a lifetime. After Venus disappears behind the moon, there is a chance to see it reappear on the right-hand edge of the moon around 2 pm. Moore encourages the public to experience this amazing sight this weekend.\The weekend's astronomical events offer an unparalleled opportunity for both seasoned stargazers and curious newcomers to experience the wonders of the cosmos. Astronomy Ireland's initiative to showcase Saturn's magnificence through giant telescopes underscores the power of astronomy to captivate and inspire. The availability of Venus’s occultation by the Moon adds an extra layer of excitement, providing a chance to witness a rare and visually stunning event. These events are aimed at promoting public engagement in astronomy, fostering an appreciation for the universe, and creating memorable experiences for people of all ages. Astronomy Ireland often organizes similar events to generate interest and promote a deeper understanding of the cosmos. The chance to witness Saturn's rings in their current alignment is a unique and fleeting opportunity. The combined presence of both Saturn and Venus in the Irish sky, one during the night, and the other during the day, creates a truly exceptional and compelling weekend for anyone with an interest in astronomy





