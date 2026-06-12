Starmer Admits Need to 'Turn Things Around' After Defence Resignations

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer acknowledges his leadership is under threat following the resignation of Defence Secretary John Healey and Armed Forces Minister Al Carns over a delayed defence investment plan. Starmer vows to fight any leadership challenge but faces a critical by-election test.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has admitted he needs to 'turn things around' to remain in office and lead the Labour Party into the next general election, expected in 2029.

His already fragile authority suffered a severe blow with the resignation of Defence Secretary John Healey and Armed Forces Minister Al Carns over a long-delayed defence investment plan. The resignations, along with those of two ministerial aides, come at a perilous moment for Starmer, whose premiership has looked precarious since local election results in May across England, Wales, and Scotland.

Starmer insisted defence spending remains a priority and that he has taken the 'difficult decisions' necessary to keep the country safe. However, the timing of the departures raises questions about his leadership and his ability to unite the party ahead of the next general election. Starmer hopes to return to Westminster in next week's Makerfield by-election and has made no secret of his leadership ambitions. Former Health Secretary Wes Streeting is also expected to run in any future contest.

When asked about the possibility of a leadership challenge, Starmer said: 'I don't think we should plunge the country into the chaos of a leadership election.

' He told the BBC he would fight any challenge but acknowledged the need for improvement. 'Well, that's what I want to do,' he said when asked if he would lead Labour into the next election. The internal tensions within the Labour Party have been exacerbated by poor poll numbers and a lack of clear policy direction, particularly on defence and economic issues.

The resignations of Healey and Carns highlight deep frustration within Labour's ranks over the government's handling of defence procurement and investment. The defence investment plan, which has been repeatedly delayed, is seen as critical for modernising the armed forces and meeting NATO commitments. Starmer's insistence that defence is a priority has been met with scepticism, as critics point to cuts in other areas and the lack of a concrete timeline for the plan.

The by-election in Makerfield will be a key test of Starmer's leadership, with the party facing a strong challenge from both the Conservatives and Reform UK. If Labour fails to hold the seat, it could trigger a full-blown leadership crisis, with potential candidates like Streeting and others positioning themselves for a future contest





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Keir Starmer Labour Party Defence Resignations Leadership Crisis Makerfield By-Election

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kathryn Thomas says ‘the years go by so quickly’ as daughter prepares to hit milestoneKathryn is back working with Barnardos, which she admits puts everything into perspective, and feels lucky that her two daughters Ellie and Grace are doing so well

Read more »

World Cup Group J guide: Lionel Messi ready to strut his stuff in Argentina’s title defenceAlgeria and Austria likely to battle it out for progress

Read more »

British defence minister John Healey quits in row over spendingHe says Keir Starmer ‘unable’ and UK treasury ‘unwilling’ to provide essential budget

Read more »

Jeffrey Donaldson tells court alleged sexual abuse of children ‘just didn’t happen’Former DUP leader gives evidence in his defence at Newry trial

Read more »