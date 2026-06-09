State Exams Commission Apologises for Genetics Question Error in Leaving Certificate Paper

The State Examinations Commission has apologised for a labelling error in a genetics question on a Leaving Certificate biology paper. The error will be accounted for in the final marking scheme to ensure no candidate is disadvantaged. A teacher's analysis notes the paper's broad choice and focus on understanding over rote learning.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) has issued an apology for an error identified in Question 16(a) of a recent examination paper. The question, which centered on genetics, presented a diagram where four daughter cells were incorrectly labelled as '2n' when they should have been designated 'n'.

In a formal statement, the SEC acknowledged that this mistake might have caused confusion among candidates. The commission emphasized its foundational principle that no student should be penalized for errors in the exam paper. The SEC apologized to those affected and assured that the Chief Examiner would fully consider the impact of this error when finalizing the marking scheme.

The final marking scheme, which will be published alongside other subjects after the release of results in mid-August, will reflect this accommodation. Students will also retain the usual option to appeal their results. Emma Ronan, a biology and chemistry teacher at St Mary's Secondary School in New Ross, Co Wexford, noted that the error was not communicated to students at her exam centre.

She provided a broader analysis of the paper, stating that it generally rewarded students who maintained consistent engagement with the curriculum and developed a comprehensive understanding of the subject. Ronan highlighted that the paper offered substantial choice, allowing students to avoid specific topics like plant biology or genetics without being at a disadvantage. This design enable them to leverage their strengths while still demonstrating a broad grasp of the course content.

According to Ronan, while questions were clear and direct, success relied more on genuine understanding than on rote memorization of isolated facts. She estimated that approximately 84.5 percent of the paper could be answered using material from just two specific units, meaning students with a strong foundation in these units were exceptionally well-prepared for the majority of the assessment before even approaching questions from the third unit.

Separately, other commentary on the paper noted a reduced emphasis on unfamiliar stimulus material and data interpretation compared to recent exams. The predator-prey graph questions in Section C, though not entirely unfamiliar, still demanded higher-order understanding and have historically posed challenges for many candidates. The practical components were described as predictable, featuring a mix of mandatory practicals in Question 8 and a standard enzyme investigation in Question 9, which likely pleased many examinees.

Questions on photosynthesis and respiration contained no surprises, and the sex-linked genetic cross was straightforward. Ronan also described the genetics question as wordy but accessible upon deconstruction, while the ecology question was particularly well-balanced. The short-answer section covered food, the scientific method, cell structure, natural selection, ecology, bacteria, and the human breathing system-a familiar and manageable combination. Experiment-based questions focused on cells and microscopy, immobilised enzymes, and transport in humans and plants, all standard practical areas repeatedly encountered in class.

The long-answer questions provided extensive choice, spanning topics such as ecology, genetics, respiration and photosynthesis, the human digestive system, human reproduction, and microbiology





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State Examinations Commission Leaving Certificate Biology Paper Error Genetics Question Marking Scheme Exam Apology Student Disadvantage Curriculum Coverage Exam Analysis

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