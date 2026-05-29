State Takes Full Control of Citywest Hotel Amid Major Cut in Refugee Accommodation Spending

The Irish government bought the Citywest Hotel for €148 million and is moving thousands of Ukrainian refugees and asylum seekers out of private‑run housing, cutting quarterly spending by over €100 million while transitioning to state‑managed centres.

The Irish State has taken full ownership of the Citywest Hotel in County Dublin, a facility that has become one of the largest homes for people seeking international protection and for Ukrainian refugees who arrived after the war began.

The purchase, completed in August of last year for €148 million, transferred the property from a private consortium to public hands and placed it under the direct management of the Department of Justice. The transfer was part of a broader government strategy launched in November to move newly arrived Ukrainians out of commercial accommodation within thirty days and to gradually reduce reliance on privately‑run centres for all asylum‑seeking families.

During the first quarter of the current fiscal year the State's spending on commercial accommodation fell sharply. Overall outlays for the sector were €104 million lower than the same period in 2025, leaving a total of €300 million spent between January and the end of March - an average of €3.3 million per day. That three‑month tally represented a 26 percent cut compared with the €404 million recorded for the same period last year.

The biggest reduction came from the Ukrainian programme, where the budget dropped from €131.74 million to €61.42 million, a 54 percent plunge. In parallel, providers that house applicants for international protection received €239.1 million, more than €30 million less than a year earlier, even though the State is still sheltering over 33 000 protectees, including roughly 9 000 children.

The Cabinet this week confirmed that most of the 16 000 Ukrainians living in State‑contracted commercial properties will have to relocate by next March, with the transition beginning in August. Vulnerable individuals who need additional support may be allowed to remain longer, but the overall goal is to shift the bulk of the population into designated accommodation centres (DACs) that are owned or directly controlled by the State.

To keep the Citywest site operational during the hand‑over, the government signed a twelve‑month transitional contract with the former operator, Cape Wrath UC, which will continue to manage the hotel and will be paid more than €11 million for its services. Other firms that have benefited from public contracts include Dublin Airport Skyline View Ltd, which operates the Moran Red Cow hotel and received €8.4 million; Guestford Ltd, paid €7.75 million for management of additional sites; and AllPro Security Services Ltd, which earned €6.6 million for security provisions.

The Department of Justice has also reported that 562 High Court judicial reviews are currently underway, filed by international protection applicants challenging decisions of the International Protection Appeals Tribunal. These figures underline the scale of Ireland's ongoing response to the refugee and asylum‑seeker crisis, as well as the financial pressures that accompany a policy shift from private‑sector reliance toward state‑run accommodation solutions





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Refugee Accommodation Ukrainian Refugees International Protection State Procurement Housing Policy

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