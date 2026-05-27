Status Orange thunderstorm warning in effect for Cork, yellow alert in five counties

A Status Orange thunderstorm warning is in effect for Cork, with five counties under a yellow alert amid high temperatures, which could reach up to 31C in some areas. The Status Orange warning will be in effect until 4pm, with the forecaster warning of severe lightning, hail damage and spot flooding.

A Status Orange thunderstorm warning is in effect for Cork , with five counties under a yellow alert amid high temperatures , which could reach up to 31C in some areas.

The Status Orange warning will be in effect until 4pm, with the forecaster warning of severe lightning, hail damage and spot flooding. A Status Yellow warning is in operation until 7pm and covers Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford and Wexford.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow High Temperature warning for Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, and Offaly remains in place until 6pm. Met Éireann forecasters warned of maximum temperatures in excess of 27°C combined with night-time minima in excess of 15°C expected. Potential impacts for these counties include water safety issues due to increased use of lakes/beaches, uncomfortable sleeping conditions, heat stress, and the possibility of forest fires.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather warned of some nasty thunderstorms developing during the evening, which could lead to hail and flash flooding in places. The forecaster also warned of scattered thunderstorms moving up from the south today, with potential for lightning and hail damage, alongside slippy roads and impaired visibility, where showers hit





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Status Orange Thunderstorm Warning Cork Yellow Alert High Temperatures Lightning Hail Damage Spot Flooding

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