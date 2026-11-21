Met Eireann issues status yellow rain warnings for Cork, Kerry and Waterford causing difficult travelling conditions and potential localised flooding over the weekend.

Met Eireann has issued status yellow rain warnings for the counties of Cork, Kerry and Waterford. These weather alerts are designed to warn the public of potentially disruptive rainfall that could impact daily activities and infrastructure. The meteorological service emphasizes that residents in these areas should prepare for adverse conditions.

Warning Timelines For Affected Counties

The specific duration of the warnings varies by location to match the expected progression of the storm systems. The status yellow rain warning for Cork and Kerry is in effect from 10pm on Saturday until 8am on Sunday. This timeframe targets the period when rainfall intensity is expected to peak in the southwest regions.

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Waterford operates under a separate schedule for the same level of alert. The warning for Waterford extends from midnight until noon on Sunday. This distinct timeline acknowledges the unique path the weather systems will take across the southeast part of the country.

Travel And Outdoor Event Impacts

Met Eireann stated that difficult travelling conditions are possible in the counties affected by these warnings. Commuters and travelers should anticipate delays due to standing water and reduced visibility on roads and highways. Localised flooding remains a significant risk in areas with poor drainage or low-lying geography.

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Organizers of outdoor events may also find their plans disrupted by the forecasted weather. The potential for persistent rain means that festivals, sports matches, and public gatherings could face cancellations or postponements. Authorities advise checking with event organizers for the latest updates on scheduled activities.

Regional Weather Patterns And Temperatures

Saturday brings mainly dry conditions in the east and north of the country. However, some rain and drizzle are expected to begin later in the afternoon. This precipitation becomes more persistent as the evening sets in, particularly affecting the southern regions. Highest temperatures on this day will range from 7 to 12 degrees Celsius.

Dublin is expected to remain mainly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Rain will gradually spread from the southwest over Munster, south Leinster, and south and west Connacht on Saturday night. This movement of weather systems sets the stage for the more unsettled conditions expected over the weekend.

Sunday Conditions And Future Outlook

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and quite windy with outbreaks of rain over the southern half of the country. Gusty easterly winds are expected, with the strongest gusts occurring near the coasts. Highest temperatures will range from 7 to 10 degrees Celsius, which is consistent with seasonal norms.

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Dublin will experience a cloudy and blustery day with outbreaks of rain in the afternoon. Lowest temperatures will range from 3 to 7 degrees in Ulster and 7 to 10 degrees elsewhere. The night will remain cloudy, especially in parts of the south and west, with scattered light rain and drizzle. Met Eireann notes that the weather will become more unsettled through the weekend and into next week.