Step Inside Róisín Lafferty’s World: A New Gallery Showcases Award-Winning Design

Interior designer Róisín Lafferty opens a gallery in Dublin, offering a curated selection of furniture, art, and paint, reflecting her signature luxurious and quirky style. The gallery provides a unique and immersive experience for design enthusiasts.

Róisín Lafferty ’s newly opened gallery offers a unique glimpse into the world of the acclaimed interior designer. With prices beginning around €2,400, the gallery caters to those seeking enduring pieces that exude luxurious yet unconventional taste.

Lafferty, known for her boundary-pushing designs – think rose marble kitchens, cobalt bookshelves, and mirrored walls – has translated her signature style into a curated space. Her work has already captivated many through her residential projects and the design of the acclaimed hotel, where guests can experience immersive luxury with features like stone sinks, in-room bathtubs, and interior trees.

The gallery’s creation was a deliberate shift in focus for Lafferty, who started her design journey a decade ago from a home office in Dublin, growing to a team of 25 operating from a restored Georgian building on Fitzwilliam Square. The idea evolved organically, driven by a desire to prioritize her own creative vision alongside client projects.

The space, inspired by classic fashion ateliers, is designed to be inviting and experiential, offering personalized appointments with coffee or champagne and guided tours. Beyond showcasing her own new furniture range, including the eight-year-in-the-making ‘Sphere’ table crafted from rare Italian stone, the gallery features works from other designers like Bryan O’Sullivan and Mila, as well as vintage pieces sourced with Domhnall Ó Gairbhí.

A significant element of the gallery is Lafferty’s collaboration with Fleetwood paints, presenting a palette of rich heritage colors alongside vibrant accents. Lafferty emphasizes the importance of color tone and testing paint samples in different lighting conditions, advocating for a holistic approach to painting – including skirtings, doors, and ceilings – to create a seamless backdrop for interior design. She believes paint is an accessible entry point to design, allowing everyone to express their personal style.

The gallery isn’t just a retail space; it’s a manifestation of Lafferty’s design philosophy, a world where luxury, quirkiness, and thoughtful detail converge, offering inspiration and unique pieces for those seeking to elevate their living spaces. The Sphere table, a centerpiece of her collection, exemplifies her commitment to lasting beauty and innovative engineering, sourced from a reopened quarry in Italy after two decades of closure





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