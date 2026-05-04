Stephen Ireland suffers apparent serious injury in vets match

Former Manchester City and Republic of Ireland midfielder Stephen Ireland was rushed to hospital after sustaining a worrying injury while playing for Wythenshawe Vets in a cup final. The match was immediately suspended and an ambulance was required on the pitch.

Stephen Ireland received immediate medical attention after suffering a significant injury during a match for Wythenshawe Vets . The cup final against South Liverpool veterans was halted within the first thirty minutes following a tackle that necessitated an ambulance entering the playing field.

Video footage circulating on social media depicts the former Republic of Ireland international being involved in a forceful challenge, resulting in him falling to the ground. The footage includes audible evidence of a concerning cracking sound, with players from both teams displaying visible shock, many covering their faces in disbelief.

Ireland, who made 176 appearances for Manchester City, was instrumental in forming the team's strong lineup, recruiting former colleagues and acquaintances to build a squad that has garnered considerable online attention. He was transported to the hospital via ambulance, and the match was abandoned while the teams and the league determine the next steps. Ireland and his wife, Jess, are keeping the club informed, and further details will be released when appropriate, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Jess Ireland took to Instagram to express her appreciation for the emergency services, both clubs, and Warrington Rylands, the venue for the cup final, for their support. A statement from Wythenshawe Vets conveyed that Stephen is deeply touched and thankful for the outpouring of support following the incident. Jess shared, 'Thank you to everyone at today's game who helped in any way. It was a truly upsetting and shocking moment, but the care and solidarity shown made a significant difference.

We are incredibly grateful to the Wythenshawe FC fans, as well as South Liverpool Vets and everyone at Warrington Rylands; you were all exceptional.

' She added a special acknowledgment to the paramedics and ambulance crew from Warrington Hospital for their prompt and professional care. In a message reflecting Ireland's spirit, she stated, 'Superman will return.

' The team is united in support of Stephen, wishing him a complete and swift recovery. The Greater Manchester veterans team has attracted attention throughout the season due to the inclusion of numerous former Premier League and Football League players. Notable players such as Ireland, Papiss Cisse, Oumar Niasse, Joleon Lescott, and George Boyd are among those who have joined the Sunday league club, leading to their dominance over opponents.

Currently leading the Cheshire Vets League with an undefeated record in their first ten league games, they hold a six-point lead and boast an impressive goal difference of 77. The season holds the promise of trophies, having already secured the Manchester FA Veterans cup with a decisive 9-2 victory over East Manchester in the previous month's final. Their growing reputation has led to an invitation to play against Conor McGregor's non-league team in Ireland.

The club is also scheduled to travel to the United States at the end of May to participate in the $1 million winner-takes-all TST tournament





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Stephen Ireland Wythenshawe Vets Injury Football Manchester City Veterans Football South Liverpool Vets Warrington Rylands Ambulance Cheshire Vets League

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