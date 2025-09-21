Stephen King's 'Mambo No. 5' Obsession Nearly Drove His Wife to Divorce

Horror author Stephen King revealed that his love for Lou Bega's 'Mambo No. 5' almost ended his marriage. He played the song repeatedly while writing, particularly during the creation of '11/22/63', much to his wife's dismay.

Lou Bega 's infectious 1999 hit ' Mambo No. 5 ' has become a timeless earworm for many, but it seems its hold on Stephen King , the renowned horror author, was particularly strong, leading to a humorous domestic drama. King, known for his chilling tales such as 'Misery' and 'The Shining', revealed in a recent interview with Rolling Stone that his persistent playing of the song nearly led to a marital crisis.

The track, which samples Perez Prado's 1949 composition of the same name, became a soundtrack to King's creative process, particularly during the writing of his 2011 novel '11/22/63'. This immersion in the upbeat Latin-infused tune, however, proved to be a little too much for his wife, Tabitha King, whom he has been married to since 1971. The revelation offers a glimpse into the author's personal life, demonstrating that even the master of horror has a lighthearted side, with musical tastes that might surprise his readers. This anecdote provides a relatable moment, showcasing the contrast between the macabre worlds he creates in his novels and his preference for a bouncy pop song while working.\The interview highlighted a particularly entertaining exchange where King recounted his wife's ultimatum: 'My wife threatened to divorce me,' he admitted. 'I played that a lot, I had the dance mix. I loved those extended play things, and I played both sides of it. And one of them was just total instrumental.' He continued, adding with a chuckle, 'I played that thing until my wife just said, 'One more time, and I'm going to f***ing leave you'.' This provides a vivid image of King's creative workspace, where the rhythmic beats of 'Mambo No. 5' apparently fueled his writing sessions, much to his wife's dismay. The fact that he enjoyed the dance mix and even the instrumental versions further illustrates his dedication to the song, creating a comical contrast to the dark themes often found in his books. The story humanizes King, showing that even someone celebrated for their dark narratives can be a fan of something as seemingly innocent as a late 90s pop song. The intensity and frequency of his listening habits apparently reached a tipping point, leading to the memorable response from his wife. This anecdote provides an interesting insight into his work and the environment he enjoys.\Beyond 'Mambo No. 5,' the interview also shed light on King's broader musical tastes, revealing that he utilizes music as a key component of his writing process. He explained that he favors music that doesn't demand his full attention, specifically mentioning artists like Fatboy Slim and LCD Soundsystem as staples. He contrasted this with artists like Leonard Cohen, whose lyrics are far too complex and absorbing to allow him to focus on writing. 'If you tried to write and listen to Leonard Cohen, how the f**k would you do that?' he questioned, highlighting the need for a less distracting auditory backdrop. This statement emphasizes his need for music that provides a steady, ambient rhythm rather than complex lyrical narratives. King went on to state, 'Because you'd have to listen to the words and you'd have to listen to what he's saying. But with some of the techno stuff, or KC and the Sunshine Band, Gloria Gaynor, it's all good.' This further showcases his preference for musical genres that allow him to focus on the creative process, proving the vital role of music in the writing experience. The discussion about other artist’s music further provides a glimpse into his creative process and shows how he manages to overcome the challenges of writing a story.





