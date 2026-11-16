Steps Announces Steps 30 Live 2027 UK and Ireland Arena Tour

Steps confirms Steps 30 Live 2027 UK and Ireland arena tour with tickets from 57.40 euros. B*Witched and A1 support the five-piece band on 12 dates starting November 2027.

British pop group Steps has officially announced their extensive Steps 30 Live 2027 UK and Ireland arena tour. This major event celebrates three decades of the band's era-defining hits and extraordinary musical legacy. The five-piece group, consisting of Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Lee Latchford-Evans, Hazel Fernandes, and Ian 'H' Watkins, is preparing to bring their signature high-energy show and unmatched catalogue of pop anthems to major venues across the region.

Ticket Pricing And Sales Schedule Details

General tickets for the tour are available starting at 57.40 euros. These tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 20th November. Fans who wish to secure seats earlier can access the MCD Presale through their MyMCD account. This presale window opens at 10am on Thursday 19th November, requiring users to login or register on the official platform. The pricing structure and strict sales times are designed to manage high demand for this limited-run celebration.

Also read Liam Nolan Secures 2027 DP World Tour Card With Diabetes Triumph

Tour Dates And Special Guest Lineup

The massive 12-date nationwide run is scheduled to kick off on Thursday 4th November 2027 at Belfast's SSE Arena. Following the Belfast debut, the band will perform in Dublin, Liverpool, Sheffield, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham, Nottingham, London, and Cardiff. The group has confirmed that B*Witched and A1 will join them as special guests. Both acts are fellow 90s icons who supported Steps on their first-ever tour, bringing full nostalgia mode to the stage for this reunion event.

Advertisement

Amazon Documentary And Media Partnership

Steps has signed a deal with Amazon for an official documentary charting their incredible career. This project follows the launch of the upcoming tour and the behind-the-scenes preparations for the live shows. The documentary will be produced by Blast Films and is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video. The release is scheduled for after the conclusion of the tour, offering fans a comprehensive look at the group's history and recent activities.