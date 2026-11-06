Steve Borthwick Backed by England Players After Toxic Environment Report

Steve Borthwick wins public backing from England stars Jamie George and Maro Itoje after reports of a toxic squad environment on the July tour.

England rugby players rallied behind head coach Steve Borthwick on Friday after a report claimed his squad demanded clear-the-air talks over what they described as a toxic environment. The report, published by the London Times, said Borthwick clashed with his players in the build-up to the final match of England's July tour against Argentina. Borthwick, who has been England's head coach for the past four years, has rejected the account.

According to the newspaper, the disagreement centred on how Borthwick treated his players. It is alleged that he was also involved in a training ground bust-up with prop Ellis Genge, and that the squad wanted Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney to hear their complaints. The claims have not been confirmed by the governing body, and the report is the latest focus on England's recent run of results.

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Details Behind the Alleged Squad Dispute

The alleged dispute reportedly led to a virtual meeting held after the July tour. The report states that the players wanted their concerns heard at the highest level of the sport in England, rather than only within the coaching group.

Bill Sweeney, the Rugby Football Union chief executive, has since moved to end speculation about Borthwick's position. Earlier this week, Sweeney unequivocally backed Borthwick to lead England at next year's Rugby World Cup in Australia, a clear signal that the governing body wants the head coach to remain in charge through the next major tournament.

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The pressure on the coaching staff is heightened by England's form. England have lost five of their eight Tests in 2026, a record that has increased scrutiny of the squad's mood and the decisions made during the summer tour.

Borthwick and Players Offer Competing Accounts

Steve Borthwick, a former England captain, responded directly to the report on Friday. He said he does not recognise it as an accurate reflection of the relationships between himself and the players, or between the coaches and the players.

Jamie George, England's veteran hooker who captained the side on the July tour, said the team had complete faith in Borthwick. George described the backing as galvanising, saying 100 per cent of the squad stands with the head coach. He said the players are incredibly tight and will fight to protect one of their own when someone comes at them.

George also acknowledged that the mood in camp during July was good on the whole. He said disagreements, heated moments and difficult periods are normal in professional sport, but insisted that everyone involved had the best interests of the team at heart. He added that the summer had not been a straightforward journey, yet he rejected the idea that the camp had been toxic or negative.

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Maro Itoje, a Saracens teammate of George, was rested from the summer tour but will return to lead England against the Wallabies. Itoje said he was a little bit shocked by the report because it does not match what he recognises. He stated that Borthwick has not lost the faith of the players, and that the players back him 100 percent alongside all the other coaches.

What Happens Next for England Rugby

The immediate test for Borthwick comes on the pitch. England begin the November phase of the Nations Championship against Australia at Twickenham on Sunday, with Maro Itoje set to lead the team against the Wallabies. The result of that fixture will be watched closely given the questions raised about the squad environment.

For supporters and rugby followers, the episode highlights how closely the public watches the relationship between national team coaches and players. The Rugby Football Union has already indicated that Borthwick is the figure it wants leading England toward the Rugby World Cup in Australia, which keeps the head coach's plans anchored to a major tournament.