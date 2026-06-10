Steve Hilton Advances to California Governor Race, Faces Uphill Battle

Steve Hilton, a former UK political operative, has secured a spot in the November general election for California's next governor. Despite initial leads and Trump's endorsement, Hilton faces challenges in the heavily Democratic state.

Steve Hilton , a former UK political operative turned Fox News personality, has secured a spot in the November general election for California's next governor. The Associated Press projected that Hilton would be one of the top two candidates in the non-partisan primary election held on June 2nd.

Initially leading the field, Hilton's lead was challenged as more votes were counted, prompting Donald Trump to prematurely declare him the winner and later accuse the state of election-rigging without evidence. Despite Trump's endorsement, Hilton faces an uphill struggle in the heavily Democratic state. Known for his catchy slogans, Hilton is now campaigning on the promise of making California 'Califordable'





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Steve Hilton California Governor Race Election Trump's Endorsement Democratic State

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