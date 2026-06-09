Steven Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day' Offers Dark, Unfocused Meditation on Alien Cover-Ups

Steven Spielberg's latest science fiction film, Disclosure Day, is a darker, less sentimental successor to E.T. and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. The film reimagines the U.S. government's response to the 1947 Roswell incident as a sinister suppression campaign, following whistleblower Noah Scanlon and former nun Jane as they race to expose the truth. While featuring strong performances and a moody aesthetic, it suffers from a sprawling plot and convenient plot devices.

A new film by Steven Spielberg , Disclosure Day , marks a stark departure from his earlier, more optimistic science fiction works such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

The film is described as gloomier, less sentimental, and less focused, revisiting themes of alien visitation through a darker lens. Set against the backdrop of the alleged 1947 Roswell incident-the year after Spielberg's own birth-the narrative explores how a sinister and more competent U.S. security apparatus might respond to extraterrestrial contact. This positions the film in direct conversation with its predecessors but replaces their benevolent agencies with ones bent on control and suppression.

The story follows two protagonists: Noah Scanlon, a whistleblower determined to expose the government's decades-long cover-up during a media blitz he calls Disclosure Day, and Jane, a former novice nun who serves as both a practical questioner and a conduit for religious meditation on the theological implications of alien life. Jane, portrayed by Eve Hewson, grapples with questions such as whether God's love extends to non-human beings and if divinity remains necessary for a functional society without being literally true.

The cast includes a career-best comedic performance from an actor whose name is not specified, blending screwball comedy with creeping intensity, and a spirited turn by Rosamund Pike as TV weatherperson Margaret Fairchild. Fairchild's sudden acquisition of psychic abilities-speaking Russian and knowing strangers' secrets-after encountering a mysterious bird creates a parallel to the psychic communion in Close Encounters, yet her arc is tied more directly to Noah's mission.

Shot in persuasive gloom by cinematographer Janusz Kaminski, with classic lens flare and the iconic 'grey alien' aesthetic, the production maintains a committed tone of conspiracy until reaching inevitable reservoirs of hope characteristic of Spielberg. However, the film falters by losing control of its mythologies, introducing a conveniently powerful 'device' that feels lazy and unintentionally comedic.

Despite these flaws, Disclosure Day is a classy production that reaffirms why any Spielberg film is a major cinematic event, even as it reflects the director's fascination with his own legacy and the darker side of American institutional power





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Steven Spielberg Disclosure Day Science Fiction Alien Roswell Whistleblower Conspiracy E.T. Close Encounters Film Review

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