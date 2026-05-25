Stevens Scores Dramatic Winner as Bohemians Come Close to Derby Win

Enda Stevens produced a dramatic winner in injury-time as Bohemians came agonisingly close to claiming a final 'old' Dalymount Park derby win against Shamrock Rovers.

Enda Stevens produced a dramatic winner in injury-time as Bohemians came agonisingly close to claiming a final 'old' Dalymount Park derby win against Shamrock Rovers .

The veteran defender headed home Dylan Watts' cross inside the fifth minute of time added on, after John McGovern had cancelled out Ross Tierney's 21st minute strike. Bohemians were dominant in all aspects of play, with Dawson Devoy threatening to run riot in front of watching Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson. The Boys in Green boss was in the sold-out crowd along with John O'Shea and a few of Devoy's soon-to-be teammates.

Troy Parrott posed for scores of selfies with some of the younger members of the Bohemians faithful, as did Jake O'Brien. The hosts were on the front-foot from kick-off, pinning their visitors back with a high press that Stephen Bradley's side simply couldn't figure a way through. Devoy was rampant as he glided through a Rovers midfield that had no answer to the questions being posed by the Bohemians number 10 and his teammates.

Dayle Rooney was another who had an inspired night, marauding down a Rovers flank that was missing wing-back Adam Brennan. While Bohemians held Devoy back for this week's games, Brennan was allowed by the Hoops to link up with Hallgrímsson's squad. He was replaced in the starting-11 by Stevens, a 26-cap veteran in his second spell at Tallaght Stadium. Turns out it was an inspired switch.

He did well in the 13th minute to keep Bohemians out when he dived to his right to save a Devoy shot from 20 yards. As the ball squirmed loose, McGinty reacted well to parry Connor Parsons' effort from the rebound and then got up quickly again to gather under pressure from Rooney. Bohemians worked plenty of shooting chances, including a Tierney effort from a Devoy ball inside that went narrowly over.

That he wasn't closed down on the edge of the area despite a heavy touch summed up Rovers' jittery first-half defensive display. The hosts led Tierney's 21st minute goal. Sadou Diallo turned brilliantly past Victor Ozhianvuna in midfield and sprayed the ball wide right towards Rooney. His cross arrowed towards Parsons beyond the back post, the winger nodded it back into the centre and Tierney side-footed it home from six yards, despite McGinty getting a hand to his effort.

Another Devoy effort proved too hot for McGinty to hold and Tunmise Sobowale was on hand to complete the clearance. Summing up Rovers' attacking threat in the first-half was a Victor Ozhianvuna effort that eventually crossed the goal-line by the corner flag. While the visitors were better at retaining possession after the break, they still struggled when it came to the final third.

It took them 57 minutes before they truly tested Chorazka - he parried Graham Burke's 20-yarder and was up in time to deny Aaron Greene on the follow-up. Bohemians threatened to score a second. Rooney's chip on the turn sailed narrowly over, and then he shot as he cut in from the right when a pass to Douglas James-Taylor at the back post would have left the substitute with the easiest of finishes.

Their failure to put this one to bed was finally punished by a man who was barely 60 seconds on the pitch. McGovern had just been introduced when he rose to head home Sobowale's cross, after good play by Burke and Jake Mulraney teed up the crossing opportunity. There were chances to win it at both ends, with McGinty denying Tierney a second and Chorazka saving from McGovern in injury-time.

From the resulting corner, the ball found its way back out to Dylan Watts on the right, and his cross was headed home by Stevens to send the away fans wild





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