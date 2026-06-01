Stevie McKenna Ready to Unleash Fury in First Fight in 18 Months

Stevie McKenna, known as 'The Hitman,' is ready to return to the ring after 18 months of inactivity. He faces 20-fight American veteran Casey James Kramlich in an eight-round contest live on(15-1). McKenna aims to fight three times this year and bring back the mayhem he's known for.

Stevie McKenna says he is ready to be unleashed when he returns to the ring for the first time in 18 months this weekend. Moving up to middleweight, ' The Hitman ' faces 20-fight American veteran Casey James Kramlich (15-3-2) in an eight-round contest live on(15-1) , who suffered the first loss of his career against England's Lee Cutler in December 2024 when last seen in action.

That's the main thing. I'm looking to fight three times this year, get back to knocking people out and bringing more mayhem than ever. I'm feeling really, really strong and improving every day in the gym.

We had a lot to work on - me, my dad (Fergal) and 'I've worked very hard in the gym since January of 2025 and I've been in the gym every day since so you can imagine the amount of hard work I've put in. Of McKenna's 15 wins, 14 have come via knockout, many of them in the early rounds, and he believes his all-action style is made for Zuffa Boxing, who are set to stage a major event at 'The minute I saw Dana White was getting involved in boxing, I wanted to be a part of it,' stated the 29-year-old.

'I really do fit the glove with Zuffa Boxing - my style, my character, I bring mayhem. He added: 'There's talk of a show in Ireland so that's one I would definitely want to fight on and then finish the year strong.

'The main thing now is the activity, getting back fighting. I'm feeling really good at the minute and I'm in the best place in the world at the moment. The preparation has gone really well. At 160lbs now, I'm feeling really strong, hitting harder than ever and I'm ready to cause mayhem again.

On Saturday's bout, McKenna commented: 'It's going to be an exciting fight. I'm fighting a tough guy, he's game. I've watched a bit of footage of him, I don't really look too much into it, but he's a well-seasoned fighter, he's been around a long time so he's coming to win.

'It's his big fight, it's his big opportunity, he's going to be looking to steal the show, but 'The Hitman' is not going to let that happen.





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Boxing Stevie Mckenna The Hitman Middleweight American Veteran Casey James Kramlich Eight-Round Contest Live On(15-1) Zuffa Boxing Dana White Ireland

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