Stevie McKenna Returns in Zuffa Boxing Bournemouth Card Featuring Chris Billam-Smith vs Ryan Rozicki

Stevie McKenna fights Casey James Streeter on the Zuffa Boxing card in Bournemouth after an 18-month hiatus, while his brother secures a world title shot. The event includes multiple bouts with Irish fighters and a cruiserweight championship main event.

Stevie McKenna makes his Zuffa Boxing debut against Casey James Streeter at the Bournemouth International Centre. This marks his return to the ring after nearly 18 months.

The main event features Chris Billam-Smith vs Ryan Rozicki in a cruiserweight title fight. The card includes multiple bouts: Jack Massey vs Chev Clarke in a 10-round cruiserweight match; Leon Hughes vs Mario Vergiev in a 6-round light heavyweight contest; and Callum Walsh vs Tyler Denny in a middleweight fight.

Additionally, significant news was announced: McKenna's brother will challenge for the vacant IBF world middleweight title against Italy's Etinosa Oliha at Dublin's 3Arena on August 8. The event is promoted by Zuffa Boxing and showcases several Irish fighters including McKenna and Walsh. The venue, Bournemouth International Centre, is experiencing heavy rain, adding atmosphere to the night's disruptions.

All bouts are confirmed with official weights: McKenna at 160 pounds, Streeter at 159, Walsh and Denny both middleweights, while the cruiserweights Massey and Clarke weighed 200 and 199.5 respectively, and light heavyweights Hughes and Vergiev at 176 and 178. The main event is a 12-round championship fight, with the undercard bouts ranging from 6 to 10 rounds. This card serves as a major platform for British and Irish contenders ahead of the anticipated Dublin show in August.

The atmosphere is electric despite weather conditions, and fans anticipate a strong performance from McKenna as he pushes toward a potential world title shot later this year





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Boxing Zuffa Boxing Stevie Mckenna Chris Billam-Smith Ryan Rozicki Bournemouth IBF Middleweight Title Callum Walsh

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