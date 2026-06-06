Stevie McKenna Returns to Boxing After 18-Month Layoff, Faces Casey James Streeter in Zuffa Debut

Irish boxer Stevie McKenna makes his comeback to the ring after an 18-month hiatus, debuting under Zuffa Boxing against American veteran Casey James Streeter on the Chris Billam-Smith vs. Ryan Rozicki card. McKenna moves to middleweight seeking a statement win after his first career loss.

Irish boxer Stevie McKenna returns to professional boxing after an 18-month hiatus, making his debut under the Zuffa Boxing banner. He moves up to the middleweight division to face American veteran Casey James Streeter, who holds a record of 15 wins, 3 losses, and 2 draws.

This bout serves as a statement fight for McKenna on the Chris Billam-Smith vs. Ryan Rozicki card in Bournemouth. McKenna aims to bounce back from his first career loss against Lee Cutler, who also appears on the same card. Known as "The Hitman," McKenna has secured 14 stoppage victories out of his 15 wins, highlighting his aggressive fighting style.

His match is scheduled as the second fight on the main card, which begins at 7pm, meaning he will likely step into the ring before 8pm. The event will be broadcast live on Main Event and Sky Sports Action in Ireland and the United Kingdom, with worldwide coverage available on Paramount+. The co-main and other featured bouts include a 10-round cruiserweight clash between Jack Massey and Chev Clarke, and a 10-round heavyweight contest featuring Harvey Dykes against Ivan Dychko.

McKenna expressed his enthusiasm for his return, stating: "I'm raring to get back fighting again. I'm 18 months out of the ring, but I've been working every day in the gym, working hard, that's the main thing. I'm looking to fight three times this year, get back to knocking people out and bringing more mayhem than ever.

" He further emphasized his physical readiness: "I'm feeling really, really strong and improving every day in the gym. We had a lot to work on-me, my dad (Fergal) and... I've worked very hard in the gym since January of 2025 and I've been in the gym every day since so you can imagine the amount of hard work I've put in.

" Stevie McKenna's comeback is highly anticipated, especially given his reputation as a formidable knockout artist. His decision to move up to middleweight suggests a strategic shift to face larger opponents while maintaining his power. Opponent Casey James Streeter brings considerable experience, making this a significant test for McKenna as he seeks to revitalize his career. The fight's placement on the undercard of a major headline bout ensures substantial visibility, with broadcasts across multiple platforms guaranteeing a broad audience.

Boxing analysts will be keen to see if McKenna's training regimen and daily gym sessions have translated into improved skills and conditioning after his extended break. His goal of three fights in 2025 indicates a desire to quickly regain momentum and establish himself in the new weight class. The broader event in Bournemouth features a mix of weight classes and competitive matchups.

The cruiserweight bout between Jack Massey and Chev Clarke promises action, as both fighters are evenly matched in size and professional records. Similarly, the heavyweight contest between Harvey Dykes and Ivan Dychko adds diversity to the card, showcasing emerging talent alongside established names. For fans, the combination of local interest-with Irish fighters like McKenna and the headline bout involving a British champion-and international contenders creates an appealing lineup.

Live coverage on Sky Sports and Paramount+ ensures accessibility, while the timing accommodates prime-time viewing in the UK and Ireland. McKenna's personal dedication, training alongside his father Fergal, underscores the family-oriented approach often seen in boxing. His confidence in delivering "more mayhem" aligns with his fan-friendly style, which has previously drawn crowds.

As he steps into the ring after 18 months, the sports world will watch to see if the hard work has indeed honed him into a more complete fighter, capable of reclaiming his winning streak and making an impact in the Zuffa Boxing era





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Stevie Mckenna Zuffa Boxing Casey Streeter Boxing Bournemouth Comeback Middleweight Chris Billam-Smith Ryan Rozicki Knockout The Hitman Lee Cutler Jack Massey Chev Clarke Harvey Dykes Ivan Dychko Sky Sports Paramount+

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