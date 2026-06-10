Stewards' Decision to Declare Benvenuto Cellini a Non-Runner Sparks Outrage After Derby Incident

A controversial stewarding decision has seen the market leader for the Epsom Derby, Benvenuto Cellini, declared a non-runner after a starting stall issue, igniting fury from prominent figures in the racing world. The colt, winner of the Chester Vase, was the 3-1 favourite for the premier Classic. However, an inquiry was launched after it was discovered his hind leg was caught on the inside shelf of the starting stall as the gates opened, depriving him of a fair start. Head of Stewards Shaun Parker defended the ruling, citing evidence that the horse was effectively on three legs and unable to jump with the field. Jockey Ryan Moore's intended positive ride was immediately compromised. The decision has been met with fierce criticism, most notably from professional gambler and pundit Noel Dineen, who branded it ludicrous. Dineen questioned the precedent set by using stall camera evidence and argued many horses experience slow starts without such scrutiny. The ruling has transformed the Derby's betting market and left supporters of the horse feeling aggrieved.

The highly anticipated Epsom Derby was thrown into chaos and controversy following a dramatic stewards' inquiry that resulted in the market leader, Benvenuto Cellini , being declared a non-runner.

The colt, who had impressed by winning the Chester Vase, was sent off as the 3-1 favourite for the premier Classic. However, his Derby campaign ended before it truly began due to a technicality pertaining to his departure from the starting stalls. Stewards swiftly launched an investigation after the race, and video evidence revealed that Benvenuto Cellini had a hind leg positioned on the inside shelf of the starting stall as the gates opened.

Based on this footage, officials ruled that he had been deprived of a fair start and subsequently declared him a non-runner, a decision that sent shockwaves through the racing community and ignited a firestorm of criticism. The ruling, made by Head of Stewarding Shaun Parker, was explained in detail.

Parker stated: "The horses had left the stalls when we were notified immediately from the starter that there was a problem with regards to the favourite and how he had left the stalls. Their view was that he had got a left hind leg caught up on the running board just before the start was effected.

" He elaborated on the review of the film, confirming that "as the start was effected, his leg was caught up on the running board and he was effectively standing on three legs when the gates opened and unable to jump on terms with the field. " The stewards considered the jockey's instructions and the material impact on the race.

Parker added: "Ryan said his instructions and his intention was to take the horse forward and be positive with him and we can see shortly after the start he's literally second-last and on the back foot from the start.

" This analysis formed the basis for the non-runner declaration. However, the decision was met with vociferous opposition from prominent racing personalities. Professional gambler and pundit Noel Dineen, speaking to Oli Bell at the Goffs Arkle Sale, did not hold back.

"I don't think there's a man alive could see any rationale behind that decision. I don't think anyone that backed Benvenuto Cellini ever expected to get a return of any description," Dineen said. He framed the issue as a dangerous precedent: "Those things happen in racing, a horse gets left at the start or there's slow starts 50 times a day. So if you open that can of worms, where do you draw the line?

The fact that there was a camera in the stall, like what about all the other horses that didn't have cameras in the stalls - were they affected by slow starts?

" Dineen's frustration was palpable as he concluded: "To me it was ludicrous. There were no words for how ludicrous it was to be honest. I couldn't see rhyme nor reason why and anyone that I've spoken to were in full agreement with me. I thought it was an awful decision.

" His comments highlight a divide between the letter of the stewarding rules and the practical realities of race dynamics, where many horses encounter less-than-ideal beginnings. The incident has fundamentally altered the betting landscape for the Derby and left connections and backers of Benvenuto Cellini feeling deeply wronged by a ruling they view as arbitrary and unacceptable





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Epsom Derby Stewards Benvenuto Cellini Non-Runner Starting Stall Racing Controversy

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