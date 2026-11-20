South Africa assistant coach Mzwandile Stick expresses frustration over World Rugby's decision regarding Sam Prendergast, contrasting it with past citations of Fijian players ahead of the Nations Championship match.

South Africa assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has publicly criticized the disciplinary decision allowing Ireland outhalf Sam Prendergast to play in the upcoming Nations Championship match against the Springboks. The controversy centers on Prendergast's alleged hip-drop tackle on Fiji captain Peceli Yato during last Saturday's game, a move that did not result in a suspension for the Leinster player.

The Prendergast Citation Controversy

Prendergast was the first Test player cited under the new World Rugby law focusing on knee- and hip-drop tackles, a regulation introduced to enhance player safety. Despite the initial citation, the independent World Rugby disciplinary committee reviewed the case and allowed the twenty-four-year-old to continue his participation. Prendergast successfully argued his case, resulting in a decision that he is free to play against the Springboks at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Also read Springboks Media Blackout Excludes Erasmus Suspension from Pre-Match Presser

Stick highlighted the perceived inconsistency in how these new laws are applied globally by comparing Prendergast's situation to potential scenarios involving players from other nations. He stated that if a Fijian player had committed the same alleged hip-drop tackle on an Irish player, that individual would currently be back in Fiji drinking kava and attending extra tackle drills. This comment underscores the frustration felt by the South African coaching staff regarding what they view as a double standard in disciplinary proceedings.

Erasmus Ban and Coaching Team Dynamics

The outburst from Stick comes shortly after Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus received a six-match ban for his over-the-top critique of match officials following South Africa's narrow defeat to France last Friday night. Since Erasmus's ban was announced, the South African rugby federation has attempted to suppress further criticism aimed at World Rugby and match officials to avoid additional penalties.

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However, during the captain's run press conference on Friday afternoon, Stick refused to keep his feelings about the disciplinary outcomes quiet. He emphasized that despite Erasmus's absence from the coaching box, the head coach remains hands-on during preparations. Stick assured the media that the coaching team possesses strong trust and belief in one another, noting that Erasmus's energy will still be present during the upcoming fixture. He declared that no one will break the team spirit and that the players will perform specifically for their suspended coach.

Scrutinezing Tackle Laws and Selection Trends

Stick also addressed the confusion surrounding the new tackle requirements and the selection policy for the current Test window. He noted that the team aims to select the best possible twenty-three players each week, a strategy that currently includes dealing with suspensions. Stick mentioned that Jasper Wiese is suspended for the Ireland game, pointing out that it has become a recurring trend for South African players to face suspensions when playing in Ireland.

He referenced past instances where players like Lood de Jager faced penalties for knee-drop tackles against Italy, contrasting this with the lack of punishment for seventeen knee drops in a subsequent game where Rassie Erasmus questioned the officiating. Stick argued that while the coaching staff respects match officials and works to ensure clean play, there is a need for clearer explanations of new laws from World Rugby. He suggested that coaches are left in a difficult position when players ask questions about what is right or wrong, and when other teams do not adhere to the same behavioral standards.

Impact on the Upcoming Nations Championship Fixture

The Springboks must now prepare for the Ireland clash while navigating the absence of their head coach and addressing internal concerns about disciplinary consistency. Captain Siya Kolisi focused on tactical adjustments during the briefing, specifically addressing Dan Sheehan's selection at number eight for Ireland and the team's scrum dominance from the previous year's fixture. The coaching staff has concentrated on capitalizing on this scrum strength this week after failing to do so effectively against France.

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Stick concluded his remarks by reaffirming his identity as a proud South African from New Brighton, stating he will never apologize for his stance. The team remains focused on playing clean rugby and ensuring their players understand the correct techniques for tackling. As the Nations Championship match approaches, the Springboks aim to overcome the absence of Erasmus and the challenges posed by Ireland's lineup, proving their resilience on the field.