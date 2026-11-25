Nations Championship officials investigate Mzwandile Stick's comments and probe Rassie Erasmus for potential suspension breaches following his six-match ban.

Nations Championship organizers have launched an investigation into statements made by South Africa assistant coach Mzwandile Stick. The inquiry focuses on his criticism of the independent citing committee's decision not to suspend Sam Prendergast for an incident during last Saturday's match at the Aviva Stadium. Stick's public remarks, which suggested racial bias in the disciplinary process, have drawn sharp rebuke from tournament officials.

Stick's Controversial Comments on Prendergast

The organizing bodies and World Rugby may view Stick's assertions negatively given the severity of his accusations. Stick claimed on the eve of the Ireland versus South Africa game that if Prendergast's alleged knee-drop tackle had been committed by a Fijian player, the athlete would be back home drinking kava and doing tackle drills. The decision to not suspend Prendergast was made unanimously by the independent citing committee, a fact that underscores the official stance on the matter.

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Erasmus Sanction and Watchalong Breach Probe

Stick's comments arrived in the immediate aftermath of Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus incurring a six-match sanction. This penalty followed his public critique of match officials in South Africa's narrow defeat to France last Friday week, where he explicitly questioned their integrity. Erasmus is currently prohibited from giving advice to his assistant coaches during his suspension period, a rule that tournament officials are now scrutinizing closely.

Inquiry Into Erasmus Conduct During Ireland Match

It is understood that both the tournament organizers and World Rugby are studying evidence of the Erasmus watchalong during Ireland's 20-17 win over South Africa. They are determining whether he was in breach of the restrictions placed on him during his six-game suspension. The investigation aims to verify if the head coach violated the specific ban on providing tactical advice or conducting midweek duties during the suspension weeks.

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Springboks Absence from Twickenham Media Day

The controversy extends to Springboks' absence from the mandatory media day in Twickenham, which was attended by the 100 other head coaches and dozen captains ahead of this weekend's playoff finals. Erasmus is banned from conducting any midweek duties in the six match weeks in which he is suspended. In his absence, the Springboks sent no replacement to this critical pre-tournament event, despite not being contractually obliged to do so.

Kolisi Attendance and Team Representation

While the coaching staff was absent, their captain, Siya Kolisi, was in attendance at the Twickenham gathering. This selective presence highlights the tension between the suspended leadership and the tournament's requirement for broad team representation. The ongoing investigations into both Stick's inflammatory statements and Erasmus's potential procedural breaches remain a central narrative in the lead-up to the championship playoffs.