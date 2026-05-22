Stike Called Off After Progress in Labour Court Talks

Siptu and Unite unions have called off a 72-hour strike that was due to start on Tuesday, after progress was made in talks between health service management and unions at the Labour Court.

Members of Siptu and Unite unions on the picket line outside National Ambulance Service depot at Davitt Road in Dublin on May 12th. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wirestaff have called off a 72-hour strike that was due to start on Tuesday after progress was made in talks between health service management and unions at the Labour Court.

The two sides were involved in the talks for three days this week, with Thursday’s extended session yielding enough movement for the unions to go back to their members





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Dublin Labour Court National Ambulance Service Siptu Unite

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