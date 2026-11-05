Stillgarden Distillery Enters Voluntary Liquidation After Investment Fail

Dublin-based Stillgarden Distillery ceases trading and enters voluntary liquidation after failing to secure new investment despite reaching €400,000 in sales.

Stillgarden Distillery, an independent producer of Italian-style amari liqueurs based in Dublin 8, has officially ceased trading and entered voluntary liquidation. The Inchicore -based company announced on Thursday morning that it had failed to secure the necessary funding to continue operations after a prolonged search for new capital proved unsuccessful. This closure marks the end of a venture founded in February 2020 by husband and wife team Pat O'Brien and Victoria Baird, alongside their business partner Damien Heary.

Closure Driven by Capital Shortfall

The distillery stated that the decision to close was not made lightly but resulted from a "lengthy search" conducted throughout this year to raise new investment. The company had been actively seeking an experienced international managing director to guide its growth and expand its market presence. Despite months of intensive negotiations with various potential investors, no final deal was secured, leaving the business unable to sustain itself independently. The statement emphasized that the lack of external funding made continued operation financially impossible.

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Financial Losses and Operational Challenges

Financial records reveal that the path to closure was paved with significant economic headwinds and mounting debts. Abridged accounts for the parent company, Disruptive Spirits, covering the 2024 financial year, show that the business incurred a substantial loss of €833,000 in income by the end of 2024. To support operations during these difficult times, the company received €60,000 in Government grants. Furthermore, the distillery owed substantial sums to its own leadership, with more than €550,000 repayable to Victoria Baird and over €39,000 due to Pat O'Brien. These figures highlight the internal financial strain that preceded the external failure to find investors.

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Production Costs and Market Restructuring

Before its final collapse, Stillgarden Distillery had experienced a period of growth, with sales rising to close to €400,000 in 2023 as the COVID-19 pandemic eased and consumer confidence returned. The company produced Irish amari, a herbal liqueur typically consumed as a digestif, and distributed its products in both Ireland and Britain through suppliers such as Master of Malt. However, the business faced heightened production costs and a tightened market space in the following year. To survive these pressures, the team was forced to restructure in 2024, significantly narrowing its range of products to break even rather than generate profit.

Founder Response and Future Prospects

Victoria Baird, the managing director of Stillgarden Distillery, expressed deep regret but defended the efforts made by the founding team to save the business. She stated that they had "done everything they could to keep Stillgarden going," including making the business leaner and building a brand loved by consumers in Ireland and the UK. Baird noted that what a small independent distillery requires most is capital, and the founders simply could not continue to fund the operation out of their own pockets. The liquidation process will now handle the remaining assets and debts, concluding the short but ambitious journey of this Dublin-based spirit producer.