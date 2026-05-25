Stocks surged on Monday as investors took a risk from a possible deal to end the Iran war, even though the timing of the Strait of Hormuz's opening remained uncertain., The costs of the ongoing war in the Middle East have led to sharp increases in energy prices and a reshading of global interest rates. Analysts even predict that oil prices will stay high following the war, regardless of its resolution. The Irish market saw significant gains on the opening day of the week, with UK government paying the cost of Brexit having a detrimental effect on the economy.

The US stock market surged on Monday as investors took a risk from a possible deal to end the Iran war, even though the timing of the Strait of Hormuz's opening remained uncertain.

, The costs of the ongoing war in the Middle East have led to sharp increases in energy prices and a reshading of global interest rates. Analysts even predict that oil prices will stay high following the war, regardless of its resolution. The Irish market saw significant gains on the opening day of the week, with UK government paying the cost of Brexit having a detrimental effect on the economy





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