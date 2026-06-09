Stop The Game campaign takes legal action against Government over Uefa Nations League

The Stop The Game campaign has taken legal action against Government ministers over the Uefa Nations League, citing concerns over the spending of public funds and human rights obligations.

Ireland's men's football team is scheduled to play in the Uefa Nations League on September 27 and October 4, despite fierce criticism from the opposition.

The Government has supported the FAI's decision to push ahead with the fixtures, stating a withdrawal would likely lead to a six-point deduction and financial penalty. The Stop The Game campaign has issued a pre-action letter for judicial review to the FAI, Sport Ireland, Sports Minister Patrick O'Donovan and Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan, who have been given 21 days to give a substantive response.

If they don't, campaigners say they will seek a full judicial review, claiming that the FAI and Sport Ireland must undertake their own due diligence to ensure that the spending of public funds complies with their domestic human rights obligations. The campaigner explained that there's a lot of pressure on the players and there could be backlash from within the organisation.

If the players boycott the match, this could still lead to a situation where less-experienced players are put on the pitch. The activists were speaking at a briefing in Leinster House before Sinn Féin will bring its motion against the match for Dáil debate tonight. The party is calling on the Government to provide the FAI with the money to cover any financial penalty that could incur if it cancels the games.

The Stop The Game campaign says it is the morally right thing for the fixtures to be cancelled, regardless of any repercussions. It says any sanctions can be appealed, and future fines that the FAI face could be fundraised by those in support of the boycott. The Government has stated that a withdrawal from the Uefa Nations League would likely lead to a six-point deduction and financial penalty.

The Stop The Game campaign is taking legal action against Government ministers, who have been given 21 days to give a substantive response. If they don't, campaigners say they will seek a full judicial review, claiming that the FAI and Sport Ireland must undertake their own due diligence to ensure that the spending of public funds complies with their domestic human rights obligations.

The campaigner explained that there's a lot of pressure on the players and there could be backlash from within the organisation. If the players boycott the match, this could still lead to a situation where less-experienced players are put on the pitch. The activists were speaking at a briefing in Leinster House before Sinn Féin will bring its motion against the match for Dáil debate tonight.

The party is calling on the Government to provide the FAI with the money to cover any financial penalty that could incur if it cancels the games. The Stop The Game campaign says it is the morally right thing for the fixtures to be cancelled, regardless of any repercussions. It says any sanctions can be appealed, and future fines that the FAI face could be fundraised by those in support of the boycott





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Uefa Nations League Stop The Game Campaign Government FAI Sport Ireland Human Rights Obligations

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