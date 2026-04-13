Peace talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan have failed, exposing deep disagreements over the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's nuclear program, and regional influence. The US seeks to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions and regional alliances, while Iran demands sanctions relief and access to frozen funds. Initial war aims included regime change and the elimination of Iran's military capabilities.

The collapse of peace talks in Pakistan, attended by US Vice-President JD Vance, has highlighted the deeply entrenched disagreements between the United States and Iran , especially concerning the strategic Strait of Hormuz and Iran 's nuclear program . These negotiations, aimed at reopening the vital waterway through which a significant portion of global trade passes, failed to achieve a breakthrough due to fundamental differences in objectives and demands.

The US has raised objections to Iran's intention to impose tolls on ships transiting the strait, ostensibly to finance postwar reconstruction, a move viewed by Washington as an attempt to leverage the strategic importance of the waterway. Furthermore, the US continues to exert pressure on Iran to abandon its regional alliances, specifically mentioning Lebanon's Hizbullah and Yemen's Houthis, and to halt its nuclear program altogether. Iran, in turn, has sought access to frozen funds held in foreign banks and relief from crippling international sanctions, as well as reparations for war damages inflicted upon its infrastructure. However, the US maintains stringent conditions, including zero domestic uranium enrichment and the complete export of Iran's existing stockpile, a policy which has been met with significant resistance from Tehran. The initial war aims of the US, as articulated by the president, underscore the severity of the conflict and the profound shift in geopolitical dynamics. These aims included Iran's unconditional surrender, regime change, the complete dismantling of its nuclear capabilities, and the destruction of its missile arsenal. The president's ambitions extended to obliterating Iran's missiles, launchers, drones, arms factories, and naval assets. This ambition, in contrast with the current negotiation, shows the escalation and subsequent changes in goals of the conflict. Recent events, including alleged bombing attacks on Iranian nuclear sites at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, purportedly by Israel and the US, have further complicated the situation. Though these sites were reported as "obliterated", the facts are more complicated, as the enriched uranium stockpile is believed to be inaccessible and hidden under the rubbles of the bombed Isfahan site. This incident has raised concerns about the possible resurgence of covert efforts by Iran to develop nuclear weapons, despite the existence of a prior fatwa issued by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Khamenei's death is seen as a key point and factor that changed the policy of the country. The US stance on Iran's nuclear program remains a significant sticking point in negotiations. The US demands zero domestic uranium enrichment and the export of Iran’s entire stockpile of enriched uranium. Iran, however, maintains that its enrichment activities are permissible under international treaties, specifically for peaceful purposes such as power generation and medical applications. The discrepancy in interpretation and approach continues to fuel tensions. The situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz is another critical issue. The US's opposition to Iran's tolling plans reflects broader concerns regarding regional influence and control over vital shipping routes. The failure of the peace talks in Pakistan, coupled with the uncompromising positions of both sides, points to a prolonged period of uncertainty and potential escalation. The ongoing standoff has implications not only for the immediate region but also for global trade, energy security, and the future of non-proliferation efforts. The dynamics of the conflict, from the initial ambitious aims of the US to the more nuanced negotiations, exemplify the complexities of modern geopolitical challenges. Further complicating matters is the current political climate, and the many different views on who to support, or condemn, in the current ongoing situation, from the current government in the US, to the EU and other prominent organisations





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