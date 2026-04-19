Strait of Hormuz Reclosed Amid Tensions; Iran Blames US for Navigation Restrictions

Iran has reimposed restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, citing attacks on commercial vessels by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and demanding unimpeded freedom of navigation for its own shipments. This move comes as fragile peace talks with the US and its allies, aimed at resolving a protracted regional conflict and its impact on global energy markets, continue with significant disagreements remaining.

Officials have announced the reversal of the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, reintroducing restrictions on the crucial shipping lane. This decision follows reports from the maritime agency indicating that ships belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ( IRGC ) fired upon a tanker attempting to traverse the strait on Saturday. Reuters also reported that an Indian-flagged vessel carrying crude oil was subjected to an attack while within the waterway.

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command stated on Saturday that Tehran had restored the strait to its prior condition, placing it under the strict management and control of its armed forces. The Iranian authorities articulated that these restrictions would persist unless Washington guaranteed complete freedom of navigation for vessels both departing from and arriving in Iran. This stance was reiterated by Iran's deputy foreign minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, and the IRGC's navy command. The Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil shipments, typically accounts for one-fifth of the world’s daily oil supply. Its closure has a significant impact on global energy prices and has been a focal point of the ongoing US-Israeli war against Iran, now in its eighth week. Iranian top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, commented on Saturday that while progress had been made in recent discussions with the United States, considerable gaps persisted concerning nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz. He indicated to state media that although advancements had occurred, a significant distance remained between the negotiating parties. He further elaborated that certain points were non-negotiable for Iran, while the US also maintained its own red lines, suggesting these sticking points might be limited to one or two issues. The US, meanwhile, described its conversations with Tehran as very productive but cautioned against any attempts at blackmail concerning the critical shipping channel. President Trump later expressed support for Israel in a social media post, noting that other allies had revealed their true allegiances during periods of conflict and uncertainty. Neither side provided specific details regarding the status of the negotiations on Saturday, with a fragile ceasefire in the US-Israeli war against Iran scheduled to expire in the coming days. The conflict, which has been ongoing for eight weeks, has resulted in thousands of casualties, expanded to include Israeli attacks in Lebanon, and caused a surge in oil prices due to the aforementioned closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Turkish diplomatic forum in Antalya, Iranian deputy foreign minister Khatibzadeh asserted that the US could not unilaterally impose a siege on Iran, especially when Iran was actively working to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC's navy command posted on X, stating that as long as the movement of vessels to and from Iran faced threats, the Strait of Hormuz’s status would remain unchanged. They warned that any violation of commitments by the United States would elicit an appropriate response. Iran had officially closed the strait on March 4th in reaction to US-Israeli airstrikes, only to declare it reopened on Friday following the agreement of a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, which was part of broader negotiations aimed at achieving regional peace. The UK’s Maritime Trade Operations Centre confirmed receiving a report from a tanker that was approached and subsequently fired upon by two IRGC gunboats approximately 20 nautical miles north-east of Oman. The tanker's captain reported no prior radio warnings. The agency confirmed that the tanker and its crew were safe, and authorities were conducting an investigation into the incident. This announcement of Iran's policy reversal came a day after President Trump stated that the US blockade would continue in its entirety until a permanent peace accord with Tehran was reached. The US president also suggested that the temporary ceasefire with Iran, brokered by Pakistan and due to expire on Wednesday, might not be extended. Second-round peace talks are anticipated between US and Iranian delegations, though the exact timing has yet to be confirmed. Agence France-Presse reported that the Egyptian foreign minister expressed optimism on Saturday regarding the possibility of reaching a deal in the near future. He stated, We hope to do so in the coming days, adding that the entire world, not just the region, was suffering from the prolonged continuation of this war. Prior to Iran’s reversal, maritime tracking data indicated that at least eight oil and gas tankers had successfully transited the strait during a brief period when it was open early on Saturday. Approximately 20 percent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes through this narrow strait, which has become a central element in the US-Israeli campaign against Iran. The disruption to this vital waterway has led to increased energy costs globally. In Lebanon, the Israeli military reported on Sunday the death of one soldier during combat in the south, with an additional nine soldiers sustaining injuries, one of whom was in severe condition





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