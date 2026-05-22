Striker's Departure: Hungarian Manager's Next Move Named

The news highlights the striker's resignation from Ferencváros, a Hungarian club, and his links with potential new job opportunities. The article provides a list of candidates being considered and a statement from Kmotrik, the coach's representative.

striker is believed to have brought the curtain down on his 18-month spell in charge of the Budapest side after failing by just a point to guide them to the league title, immediately linked with the man that scored 16 goals in 19 appearances for the Bhoys during a loan spell in 2010, is likely to step aside after guiding the club to a thrilling final-day Scottish title win, having taken over a club in turmoil in January, O'Neill has one more big game to prepare for - Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Dunfermline - before talks about potential changes in the dugout begin in earnest, Crystal Palace have also been linked with the Dubliner , while his managerial globetrotting could yet take him to Slovakia , where champions Slovan Bratislava have already publicly declared their interest in Ireland’s record goalscorer.

Speaking before the Ferencvaros news, Kmotrik said: 'The names Igor Biščan and Yaya Touré are based on the truth, which is why I confirmed them.

'We also have other candidates here that I can mention. There is a very interesting name, Sergej Rebrov, who was successful as a coach wherever he worked.

'Next up is Vali? Ren Isma? El, successful in Austria, who has also played for clubs in England, again a very interesting name.

'Robbie Keane could also be an alternative, we will see how the situation develops in Ferencváros, if there is an opportunity, we would like to have a meeting with him as well.





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Managerial Globetrotting Slovakia Slovan Bratislava Ferencváros Dunfermline Scottish Cup Final Dubliner Kmotrik Candidates Coaches Players Jobs Opportunity

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