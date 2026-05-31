Stuart Grehan Secures Second East of Ireland Amateur Title with Hole-in-One

Stuart Grehan won the East of Ireland Amateur Championship for the second time, finishing six shots clear at Baltray. The victory, highlighted by a hole-in-one on the 17th hole, marks a triumphant return to amateur golf after a professional career.

Stuart Grehan , a prominent figure in Irish amateur golf , claimed his second East of Ireland Amateur Championship title with a decisive performance at his home club, Baltray .

The County Louth golfer, who previously won the event in 2015, finished six shots ahead of former champion Caolan Rafferty from Dundalk. A defining moment came on the demanding 17th hole, where Grehan achieved a hole-in-one to the enthusiastic roar of the home crowd, before securing par on the final hole to close the tournament at an impressive 17-under-par.

This victory marks a significant return to form for Grehan, who transitioned back to amateur status in 2025 after several years competing as a touring professional. His recent resume includes representing Great Britain & Ireland in the prestigious Walker Cup, yet this triumph, punctuated by an ace at his adopted home course, stands out as a career highlight. Grehan demonstrated remarkable consistency throughout the competition, shooting rounds of 70, 69, 67, and the low round of 65.

His dominance was mirrored by fellow Baltray members, as three golfers from the club finished within the top five of the esteemed event. Gerard Dunne, a multiple near-winner of this championship, carded a solid series of 67, 69, 66, and 70 to tie for third place alongside Joshua Hill, both finishing at nine-under-par.

The East of Ireland Amateur Championship has a storied history, having been previously claimed by legendary Irish golfers such as Joe Carr and Darren Clarke, underscoring the prestige attached to Grehan's latest achievement





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Golf Stuart Grehan East Of Ireland Amateur Championship Hole-In-One Baltray Amateur Golf Caolan Rafferty Irish Golf

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