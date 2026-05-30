Stuart Lancaster looks to the future with Connacht

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster is optimistic about the team's prospects for next season despite a disappointing end to the current term.

Stuart Lancaster is looking forward to next season with Connacht despite a disappointing end to the current term. The head coach has been in charge for a year now and has seen the team improve significantly, especially in the second half of the league.

Although they lost to Glasgow in the quarter-final stage, Lancaster believes they have the potential to do well next season with the addition of new players and the return of injured ones. He cited the likes of Mack Hansen, Sean Jansen, and Byron Ralston as some of the players who will be back in action next season.

The team has also signed new players such as Ciarán Frawley, Will Connors, and Jerry Cahir from Leinster, and Francois van Wyk from Bath. Lancaster was proud of the effort put in by his team, especially considering they were missing several key players due to injuries and HIAs. He believed that the progress made this season was incredible and that taking Glasgow to the wire at full strength was a great achievement.

Lancaster was also philosophical about the loss, saying that it was not a failure but a start of success, and that he was excited about the future of the team. He emphasized that the team had great foundations now and a good group of young players coming through, and that he was looking forward to next season





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Stuart Lancaster Connacht Glasgow URC Mack Hansen Sean Jansen Byron Ralston Ciarán Frawley Will Connors Jerry Cahir Francois Van Wyk

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