Stuart McCloskey to miss Ulster Challenge Cup final due to hamstring injury

Ulster star centre Stuart McCloskey is set to miss the Challenge Cup final against Montpellier due to a hamstring injury. The province confirmed the news in a squad update ahead of their URC meeting with Glasgow Warriors on Friday.

STUART MCCLOSKEY IS set to miss Ulster ’s Challenge Cup final against Montpellier due to a hamstring injury. The province confirmed the news in a squad update ahead of their URC meeting with Glasgow Warriors on Friday, saying McCloskey’s injury is expected to keep him out of action ‘for a number of weeks.

’ The 33-year-old suffered the injury in Ulster’s semi-final defeat of Exeter 10 days ago. Ulster face Montpellier in the Challenge Cup final on Friday, 22 May. McCloskey would be a huge loss to Richie Murphy’s side as they look to end Ulster’s 20-year wait for a trophy. The star centre has been showing brilliant form this season and was included on the four-man shortlist for the Six Nations Player of the Championship award.

Ulster have also reported today that Jacob Stockdale has undergone ‘successful surgery’ to repair a facial fracture while David McCann is unavailable for selection this week due to a knee injury. James Hume (neck) and Rob Herring (calf) have re-integrated into team training and will have their fitness for selection monitored through the coming week





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Ulster Challenge Cup Final Montpellier Stuart Mccloskey Hamstring Injury Richie Murphy Six Nations Player Of The Championship Award Jacob Stockdale David Mccann James Hume Rob Herring

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