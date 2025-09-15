Student Offers to Warn Schools After Being Used in €16,000 Smishing Scam

A 20-year-old student who fell victim to a smishing scam and allowed scammers to launder over €16,000 through his bank account has pledged to speak at local schools about the dangers of online fraud.

Darragh Sutcliffe, a 20-year-old student preparing to take his accountancy exams, was caught in a smishing scam where he unwittingly allowed scammers to use his bank account to launder over €16,000. Sutcliffe was promised €400 through a Snapchat message from a third party, but never received the payment. Instead, he faced prosecution for money laundering and providing false information to the gardai.

Dublin District Court heard that between May 23rd and May 25th, 2023, four fraudulent transactions totaling €16,350, stemming from a smishing or phishing scheme, were deposited into Sutcliffe's account. These funds originated from the accounts of three individuals. Approximately €3,500 was withdrawn from various ATMs in the Lucan area of Dublin before his account was frozen. The scheme came to light when one transfer originated from a Cork woman who had fallen victim to an 'E-flow text scam.' She unintentionally responded to the scam message, only later discovering that €9,350 had been transferred from her account without her consent. Another transfer of €2,000 came from a resident of Killarney. After his account was identified, Sutcliffe voluntarily went to Terenure Garda Station on June 29th, 2023. Garda Gavin Kelly, the investigating officer, didn't believe Sutcliffe was involved in the smishing scam. He considered the student a victim, clarifying that Sutcliffe was a typical 'non-complicit money mule.' He allowed his account to be used based on the promise of a financial reward, which he never received. The court acknowledged that students are often not granted the promised compensation. When his bank contacted him, Sutcliffe went to the gardai to file a false report, attempting to distance himself from the money laundering. Although the banks had already reimbursed the three victims, AIB was still out €3,500, representing the withdrawn amount. Defense solicitor Damien Coffey emphasized that Sutcliffe was about to take his Leaving Certificate exams at the time of the offence and stated that the full outstanding sum had been delivered to court with assistance from his parents. Mr. Coffey presented a letter from Sutcliffe expressing his remorse. Solicitor Coffey pleaded for leniency, highlighting the embarrassment and disgust that his client's family endured over the past two years due to his actions, yet they still supported him and were actively ensuring he would repay the money. He also mentioned that awareness about these scams was lower two years ago. The college student is actively working to reimburse the money to his parents and plans to write to every local school in his area, offering to speak with students about the dangers of these scams. Sutcliffe has no prior criminal convictions





