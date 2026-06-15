Studio Lafford Launches Understated Elegance Fine Jewellery Collection in Dublin

Sam Lafford of Studio Lafford launched his latest fine jewellery collection, Understated Elegance, at Dublin's DesignYard. The event brought together collectors and collaborators in a joint exhibition with Gormley's Art Gallery, highlighting a philosophy of jewellery as personal symbolism and the development of an Irish Heritage brand.

The evening at Dublin's DesignYard, the city's leading contemporary jewellery gallery, was filled with friends, collectors, and collaborators gathered to celebrate the launch of a new collection.

The event marked the debut of Understated Elegance, the latest fine jewellery suite from Sam Lafford of Studio Lafford. Guests moved fluidly between the main gallery space and the neighbouring Gormley's Art Gallery, where the delicate jewellery pieces found a fitting dialogue among works by sculptors. The collection's presentation across these two venues underscored a narrative of art and personal adornment intersecting. Sam Lafford's philosophy is central to the Understated Elegance collection.

He has long believed that jewellery should carry something of the wearer's own values and beliefs, serving as a touchstone for remembering one's identity. These new pieces are described as the fullest expression of that conviction to date. They are designed to speak to the wearer's inner life rather than being created for aesthetics that simply seek to be noticed. This approach results in jewellery that feels personal and timeless, built on intention rather than fleeting trend.

The presentation signals that Studio Lafford is consciously building an Irish Heritage brand. The work demonstrates the patience and intention of a collector's eye, focusing on creating pieces meant for a lifetime, not just for the current season. This is jewellery intended to become part of one's personal story.

Following the launch, Studio Lafford will be in residence at DesignYard Dublin for the month of June, offering an extended opportunity to explore each piece and the symbolism behind it directly within the gallery setting





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Fashion & Style Studio Lafford Sam Lafford Understated Elegance Fine Jewellery Designyard Dublin Irish Designer Jewellery Launch Heritage Brand

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