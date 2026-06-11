Study Finds Interruptions More Destructive Than Leaders Realize

A study by an international group of academics found that workplace culture is shaped less by mission statements or engagement initiatives than by everyday interaction patterns, especially interruptions in meetings. The study also found that women and employees from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups are interrupted more frequently, often before completing their ideas.

Women and employees from underrepresented racial and eth nic groups are interrupted more frequently, study finds. Overtalking, interrupting, talking over people and other verbal behaviors may be more destructive than leaders and organizations realize.

An international group of academics found that workplace culture is shaped less by mission statements or engagement initiatives than by everyday interaction patterns, especially interruptions in meetings. Leaders can build more equitable, psychologically safe cultures by recognizing interruption patterns, slowing conversations down and actively protecting people's contributions in real time





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Interruptions Destructive Leadership Culture Verbal Behaviors Women Employees From Underrepresented Racial And Eth Mission Statements Engagement Initiatives Psychological Safety Levels Organizational Performance

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