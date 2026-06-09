Study Reveals Gap Between Public and Expert Views on Obesity Causes

An ESRI study shows the public blames individual diet and exercise choices for obesity, while experts highlight environmental factors like food marketing and urban design. The research compares perceptions in Ireland, the UK and the US, and notes the need for policy shifts to address the epidemic.

A recent study by the ESRI 's behavioural research unit has revealed a significant gap between public perception and expert opinion regarding the causes of the obesity epidemic.

While both groups agree that obesity is a serious public health issue, they diverge sharply on who or what is responsible. Members of the public tend to believe that individual decisions about diet and exercise are the primary drivers, even though many also recognize environmental factors such as the greater availability of unhealthy food.

In contrast, experts point to changes in food production and marketing, larger portion sizes, and car-dependent neighbourhoods as key environmental causes that make healthy choices difficult. The study surveyed 2,400 adults across Ireland, the UK and the US, comparing their views with those of 51 obesity experts in healthcare, research and policy. Interestingly, the Irish public was the least likely among the three countries to identify environmental causes.

Both groups acknowledge the seriousness of obesity and the public has good knowledge of its rates and consequences. However, the public attributes much more responsibility to individuals, while experts place far greater blame on governments and businesses, aligning with scientific evidence that the epidemic is largely driven by environmental factors. This difference in perspective influences support for policy solutions. The public tends to favour policies they view as fair and effective, such as information campaigns and subsidies for healthier foods.

Experts, on the other hand, see more interventionist measures like taxes and regulations on fat, salt and sugar content as both fairer and more likely to succeed. Deirdre Robertson, the report's lead author, warned that the individual choice narrative contributes to stigma and can undermine public health efforts.

Prof Mary Horgan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health, emphasized that obesity is not a personal failing but a complex, multifaceted problem requiring a multipronged solution with every sector of society involved. She noted that the Department is developing the next Obesity Policy Action Plan, aiming to transform the food environment, modify the built environment to encourage physical activity, and address social and commercial determinants.

The findings underscore the need for a shift in the public dialogue around obesity, moving from blame to collective action against the environmental forces driving the epidemic





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Obesity Public Health Environmental Causes Individual Choice Policy ESRI Experts Stigma Diet Exercise

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