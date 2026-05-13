Study Shows 75% of Couples Have Different Bedtimes, Leading to Relationship Stress

A new survey reveals that three-quarters of couples go to bed at different times, causing conflicts in their relationships. Relationship expert Robyn Alesich explains the concept of sleep incompatibility and offers solutions for couples dealing with different chronotypes to improve intimacy and sleep quality.

A recent survey has revealed that three out of four couples have different bedtimes, and nearly one-third of them report that this mismatch leads to arguments in their relationships.

Robyn Alesich, a relationship expert from Sister Wives, notes that most couples attribute relationship issues to communication problems or stress, but rarely do they consider the possibility of incompatible body clocks. Research indicates that one in three couples are sleep incompatible, a condition that can threaten relationships without either partner fully understanding why. According to Alesich, sleep incompatibility is influenced by each person's chronotype, which is the body's natural tendency to sleep and wake at specific times.

This internal 24-hour clock regulates hormones such as melatonin and cortisol, determining when individuals feel most alert or sleepy. In essence, some people are 'early birds' while others are 'night owls,' which can lead to divergent sleep schedules within a relationship.

For instance, one partner may prefer going to bed at 10 PM, while the other remains wide awake well into the night. Despite these differences, there are strategies couples can adopt to improve their sleep compatibility. Understanding and adjusting to these biological differences can be key, such as developing separate wind-down routines or setting a shared 'together window' in the evening. These changes not only enhance sleep quality but can also strengthen intimacy between partners.

If you're curious about how your sleep compatibility measures up, you can take a test on the Sister Wives website. Additionally, to stay updated on more stories from the Irish Mirror, you can set the publication as a preferred source on Google for access to more exclusive content





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