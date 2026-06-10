Stunning Kitchen Transformation by Former Miss Ireland

A former Miss Ireland unveils her dream kitchen renovation, featuring custom oak dining corner and Silestone worktops.

The former Miss Ireland has unveiled her stunning kitchen transformation, sharing before and after photos that reveal a complete overhaul of the heart of her home.

The project, a true labour of love, reflects her personal style and dedication to quality. Collaborating with Richard Egan Kitchens, she brought her vision to life, resulting in a space that is both functional and beautiful. The kitchen features a Springhill fitted kitchen in a soft porcelain colour, with a Palermo door that blends traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary twist. The attention to detail is evident in every element, from the custom cabinetry to the thoughtful layout.

One of the standout features is the handmade solid oak dining corner, which includes a bespoke bench and table that anchor the space. This area has become the family's favourite spot for meals, conversations, and future homework sessions. The worktops, crafted from Silestone by Cosentino, are described as a piece of art, adding elegance and durability. A clever hidden washing machine is integrated into the island, solving the lack of a utility room while maintaining a clean, uncluttered look.

The overall design emphasizes natural light, with soft white and neutral tones that make the room feel open and airy. Beyond the aesthetics, the kitchen is designed for real life. The layout encourages gathering and connection, whether during cooking or dining. The former Miss Ireland expressed how proud she is of the end result, noting that every detail was considered to create a space that reflects her family's needs.

The transformation is a testament to the power of thoughtful design and skilled craftsmanship. It is not just a kitchen; it is the backdrop for family memories and daily rituals. The renovation journey was both challenging and rewarding. From selecting the perfect shade of porcelain to deciding on the door style, every choice was made with care.

The collaboration with Richard Egan Kitchens ensured that the end result exceeded expectations. The Silestone worktop, with its subtle veining and smooth finish, acts as a stunning centrepiece. The open shelving and integrated appliances maintain a cohesive look. The dining corner, with its warm oak tones, contrasts beautifully with the cooler cabinetry, adding depth and character.

This kitchen is now the true heart of the home, a space where style meets comfort





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Kitchen Renovation Interior Design Custom Kitchen Former Miss Ireland Home Makeover

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