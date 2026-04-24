Stylist Corina Gaffey Reveals Hysterectomy After Tumour Discovery

Fashion stylist Corina Gaffey shares her health journey, revealing she underwent a hysterectomy after a STUMP tumour was discovered following previous fibroid surgery. She hopes to raise awareness about fibroids and encourage women to prioritize their health.

Fashion stylist and journalist Corina Gaffey has bravely shared her personal health journey, revealing she underwent a hysterectomy following the discovery of a STUMP tumour – a Smooth Muscle Tumour of Uncertain Malignant Potential.

Her story is a powerful call to action for women to prioritize their health and seek medical attention when experiencing persistent pain or discomfort. Corina’s initial struggles began years ago with debilitating pain stemming from fibroids. She underwent surgery three years prior to remove these fibroids, hoping for a return to normalcy.

However, a subsequent routine check-up delivered unexpected and concerning news: one of the removed fibroids was, in fact, a STUMP tumour, a rare type of growth with uncertain malignant potential. This diagnosis necessitated a more significant intervention – a hysterectomy – to safeguard her health and future wellbeing. Corina’s decision to publicly disclose her experience, shared via an Instagram post, was not taken lightly.

She wrestled with the desire to maintain the positive and uplifting tone of her online presence, typically focused on fashion, style, and self-expression. However, she ultimately felt compelled to speak out, recognizing the importance of raising awareness about fibroids and the potential for more serious underlying conditions. She emphasized that her intention is not to garner sympathy, but rather to empower other women to advocate for their own health and not dismiss symptoms as simply ‘normal’ discomfort.

Corina highlighted the common tendency for women to downplay pain, normalize suffering, and persevere through discomfort without seeking medical evaluation. She passionately argued that this should not be the norm, and that proactive healthcare is crucial. The process of being taken seriously and having her concerns addressed was, she admitted, a battle in itself. Following her surgery in November, Corina is now focused on recovery and regaining a sense of self.

She expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of her partner, Teddy, who remained by her side throughout the entire ordeal. Her story serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of regular health check-ups, early detection, and the courage to confront health challenges head-on. Corina’s openness is intended to dismantle the stigma surrounding women’s health issues and encourage open conversations about gynaecological health.

She hopes her experience will inspire others to listen to their bodies, seek medical advice when needed, and prioritize their wellbeing. The revelation also underscores the complexities of fibroid diagnoses and the potential for unexpected findings, emphasizing the need for thorough post-operative evaluations. Her message is clear: women’s health deserves attention, advocacy, and proactive care. This is a story of resilience, courage, and a commitment to empowering others through shared experience





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