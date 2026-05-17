Sue Divin, Author of 'Runaway Road' and 'Truth Be Told', Discusses Themes and Challenges in Writing Fiction

Sue Divin, a writer with a Master's in Peace and Conflict Studies, shares her insights on writing fiction with sociopolitical themes. She tackles the challenges of defining or pigeonholing her work and the importance of finding universal themes in local conflicts. Divin also discusses her plans for upcoming releases and the vibrant YA scene in Northern Ireland.

Sue Divin , author of a novel ' Runaway Road ', speaks about finding the universal in local conflicts. She discusses the challenges faced in defining or pigeonholing her work as 'YA' or 'adult' literature.

The historical connection of John Newton, author of 'Amazing Grace', to Buncrana and the Wild Atlantic Way is also mentioned. Divin talks about her upcoming releases, the vibrant YA scene in Northern Ireland, and her own novel 'Truth Be Told'.

Additionally, she expresses a desire for novels to be free from categorization and for readers to decide what to read





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Sue Divin Author Writing Novels Peacebuilding Conflict Studies Buncrana Belfast Runaway Road YA Fiction Fiction Writing YA Lit Novel Books Book Industry Categorization Border Identity Racism Sectarianism

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